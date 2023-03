Sachin’s 207 helps India Cements UFCC win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: B Sachin’s double century (207; 160b, 22x4,4x6) helped India Cements UFCC beat MCC by 82 runs in the 17th VAP Trophy one-dayers for First Division teams played at TI Murugappa grounds here on Wednesday. However Sanmar-Jolly Rovers CC, Sanmar-Alwarpet CC, MRF-Globe Trotters SC and India Cements-Grand Slam CC reached semifinals.

Brief scores: Group-A: At IITM-Chemplast: Sea Hawks 150 in 32 ovs (S Mohan Prasath 6/40) lost to Sanmar-Jolly Rovers 151/5 in 31.5 ovs (R Ram Arvindh 52, B Aparajith 52, G Kishoor 3/43). Points: JR 4 (20); SH 0 (8). At SRMC: Swaraj 217 in 47.2 ovs (S Sujay 64; M Siddharth 4/46) lost to India Cements-Grand Slam 218/7 in 41.4 ovs (J Sureshkumar 82, M Siddharth 72 n.o.). Points: GS 4 (16); MCC 0(4). At TI-Murugappa: India Cements-UFCC (T Nagar) 349/6 in 50 ovs (SN Niranjan 57, B Sachin 207), bt MCC 267/7 in 50 ovs (V Abishek 97, Shubhang Mishra 76, A Mohammed Tibiyan 3/36). Points: UFCC 4 (4); MCC 0 (4). Group-B: At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: India Pistons 225 in 48.5 ovs (S Guru Raghavendran 74; Akshay V Srinivasan 3/38) lost to MRF-Globe Trotters 226/8 in 49.4 ovs (L Sathiyannaarayan 3/17).

Points: GT4 (20); IP 0 (4). At Wahe Guru ‘A’: Take Solutions- MRC ‘A’ 327/6 in 50 ovs (M Affan Khader 85, Sunny Sandhu 84 n.o.; S Boopalan 3/41) bt Nelson 227 in 41.2 ovs (Maan K Bafna 50, S Karthik 72, S Arun 4/44). Points: MRC 4 (4); Nelson 0 (4). At IC-Guru Nanak: Sanmar-Alwarpet 338/9 in 50 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 94, Chirag Gandhi 82; Sandeep Warrier 3/74) bt India Cements - Vijay 298 in 49.5 ovs (N Jagadeesan 112; MA Atheeq ur Rahman 3/62). Points: Alwarpet 4 (16); Vijay 0 (12).

Balaji visits CSK Academy

Former India and Chennai Super Kings cricketer L Balaji visited the Super Kings Academy at the ICL Sankar Nagar cricket grounds, Tirunelveli. The coaching classes will start from April 2023. Admissions for boys and girls aged 6 to 23 are now open. Students can attend counselling sessions at the ICL Sankar Nagar cricket grounds on March 18 and 19.

Lalith shines

PS Lalith’s unbeaten 97 enabled Velammal New Gen beat TI School by 15 runs in the Thiruvallur DCA-U-16 inter-school knock-out tournament.

Brief scores: Quarterfinals: Ebenezer Korattur 336/6 in 30 ovs (AS Aswin Adhav 84, K Tamil Selvan 55, S Karan 3/39) bt CSI Ewart 62 in 18 ovs (Pratik Kumar Mahato 4/13, L Anantha Roopan 3/10, P Guru Sai Charan 3/7); Jaya Jaya Sankara 97 in 27.3 ovs (R Sanjit 3/13, RK Pavan 3/8) lost to Bhakthavatchalam 100/2 in 19.5 ovs (AS Lokesh 30); Velammal New Gen 191/4 in 30 ovs (PS Lalith 97 n.o) bt bt TI School 176/4 in 30 ovs (Pranav H Davey 69, S Tarun 56).

