Tamil Nadu chief minister inaugurates TNCA pavilion stand

The stand that hosts the pavilion and three-tier terrace have been named after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Published: 18th March 2023

MK Stalin

TN CM MK Stalin inaugurated the new stand (Kalaignar M Karunanidhi stand) on Friday. Also seen N Srinivasan, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, TN sports and youth welfare minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Rupa Gurun

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk, a venue steeped in history where the first Ranji Trophy match between Madras and Mysore was played in 1934 has a newly-built pavilion and terrace which was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with N Srinivasan, former TNCA and BCCI president.

The stand that hosts the pavilion and three-tier terrace has been named after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with N Srinivasan opened a plaque to commemorate the event and also cut a ribbon signalling the opening of the pavilion stand. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, former India captain MS Dhoni and former West Indian player Dwayne Bravo were present at the function.

Former India captain K Srikkanth, and India players Hemang Badani and L Sivaramakrishnan were also present at the function. Members of the Chennai Super Kings team and support staff for whom Chepauk is the home ground had a look at the new pavilion. The pavilion that once was a three-bay stand and hosted the umpires, patrons, players and chief guests has been completely redone.

The pavilion is only for the players and the match officials now and will be cut off from the pavilion area. The dressing rooms are spacious with all modern amenities so is the dining hall for both the home and visiting teams. “Fantastic, the pavilion stand looks beautiful with all the facilities for the players,” said Srikkanth to this newspaper. 

“The timing is right (World Cup) as the players will enjoy the new experience. All the facilities are elaborate. The dining area and the dressing rooms are spacious too. Players can relax and play in a more comfortable manner. The gyms and indoor facilities will be of great use for players as they prefer to be supremely fit,” added Srikkanth lauding the TNCA for their initiative.

The rest of the stadium has also been given a facelift with new galleries for the benefit of the spectators, including wheelchair access at the I-Lower stand. The lobby at the entrance of the pavilion has photos of some of the matches, teams and great performances witnessed at Chepauk. Former TNCA president Rupa Gurunath, chairperson of the infrastructure committee and others responsible for building the new stand were honoured at the function.

A museum, a Chennai Super Kings superstore and a place with other memorabilia are on the cards. The stadium has been readied in time keeping the World Cup in mind and fans are sure to enjoy the thrilling experience.

