World Cup: Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews becomes first international cricketer to be timed out

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Matthews on Monday became the first international cricketer to be 'timed out' after not being ready to face the ball within two minutes of the fall of a wicket against Bangladesh in a World Cup match here.

The 36-year-old walked out to bat after the dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama but had some issues with his helmet strap and signalled for a replacement, prompting Bangladesh to appeal for 'timed out'.

Mathews was seen having an animated discussion with umpire Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth, explaining that he had some issue with the helmet strap but the Sri Lankan cricketer was asked to leave the field.

According to article 40.1.1 of the ICC rules, "After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within two minutes of the dismissal or retirement."

If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be timed out.

Article 40.1.2 says: "In the event of an extended delay in which no batter comes to the wicket, the umpires shall adopt the procedure of Law 16.3 (ICC Match referee awarding a match). For the purposes of that clause the start of the action shall be taken as the expiry of the two minutes referred to above."

Mathews' wicket, which was not credited to any bowler as per the rule, left Sri Lanka reeling at 135 for 5 in 24.2 overs.

Though it has never happened in international cricket, there have been instances in domestic cricket, including one in the match between Tripura and Orissa at Cuttack in 1997 when Hemulal Yadav was at the receiving end.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Matthews on Monday became the first international cricketer to be 'timed out' after not being ready to face the ball within two minutes of the fall of a wicket against Bangladesh in a World Cup match here. The 36-year-old walked out to bat after the dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama but had some issues with his helmet strap and signalled for a replacement, prompting Bangladesh to appeal for 'timed out'. Mathews was seen having an animated discussion with umpire Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth, explaining that he had some issue with the helmet strap but the Sri Lankan cricketer was asked to leave the field.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to article 40.1.1 of the ICC rules, "After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within two minutes of the dismissal or retirement." If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be timed out. Article 40.1.2 says: "In the event of an extended delay in which no batter comes to the wicket, the umpires shall adopt the procedure of Law 16.3 (ICC Match referee awarding a match). For the purposes of that clause the start of the action shall be taken as the expiry of the two minutes referred to above." Mathews' wicket, which was not credited to any bowler as per the rule, left Sri Lanka reeling at 135 for 5 in 24.2 overs. Though it has never happened in international cricket, there have been instances in domestic cricket, including one in the match between Tripura and Orissa at Cuttack in 1997 when Hemulal Yadav was at the receiving end. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp