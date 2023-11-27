Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans: Report

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians and the five-time champions also traded their all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore in order to increase their purse for the IPL player auction on December 19 as per reports from Espncricinfo.com.

The all-rounder led the Gujarat-based franchise to win the title in the 2022 season of the IPL and was also named the 'Player of the Match' in the final game against Rajasthan Royals.

In the previous edition of the IPL, GT confirmed their place in the IPL final for the second time in their first two seasons. However, in 2023, they lost against the Chennai Super Kings and were runners-up.

If the trade happens successfully, the 30-year-old will become the third skipper to be traded after Ravichandran Ashwin changed from the Punjab Kings to Delhi Capitals. The second time was when Rajasthan Royals traded Ajinkya Rahane to the Capitals in 2020.

Hardik made his debut in the 2015 season; following that, he has played 123 matches in which he has scalped 53 wickets and scored 2309 runs at a strike rate of 139.89.

With this trade, the Gujarat Titans' purse will increase by Rs 15 crore. They will also get an additional transfer fee from the Mumbai Indians. Hardik will earn up to 50 per cent of that transfer fee from the Titans based on the mutual agreement.

