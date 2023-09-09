Home Sport Cricket

‘Kuldeep has bowled well despite going wicketless’

Chawla, who is an expert with Star Sports, the official broadcaster, said that the spinners have done well so for in the continental tournament despite not having much help.

Published: 09th September 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Piyush Chawla. (Photo | AFP)

Piyush Chawla. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Veteran India spinner Piyush Chawla feels that Kuldeep Yadav has bowled well in the Asia Cup even though the wrist spinner did not take any wickets against Nepal in the group-stage clash last week.

Kuldeep bowled his ten overs and gave away just 34 runs with no entry on the wickets column in India’s second match of the tournament while the other spinner Ravindra Jadeja accounted for four wickets in the same clash. However, Chawla said that sometimes the numbers don’t tell the whole story. “Kuldeep did not get the wicket but he bowled well because sometimes your analysis doesn’t reflect how you bowl. He bowled well and sometimes you go wicketless,” he told this daily.

Chawla, who is an expert with Star Sports, the official broadcaster, said that the spinners have done well so for in the continental tournament despite not having much help. “In Lahore, there was hardly any help for the spinners. In Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana has bowled decently. Shakib Al Hasan has bowled well for Bangladesh and Ravindra Jadeja bowled really well against Nepal,” he said.

The other spinner who had struggled to make an impact is Pakistan’s Shadab Khan with the pacers doing the heavy lifting. Chawla believes that the leg-spinner has to find his rhythm.  “Shadab Khan is a good bowler but he is not looking in his 100 per cent rhythm as of now,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Chawla Asia Cup Maheesh Theekshana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp