‘Kuldeep has bowled well despite going wicketless’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Veteran India spinner Piyush Chawla feels that Kuldeep Yadav has bowled well in the Asia Cup even though the wrist spinner did not take any wickets against Nepal in the group-stage clash last week.

Kuldeep bowled his ten overs and gave away just 34 runs with no entry on the wickets column in India’s second match of the tournament while the other spinner Ravindra Jadeja accounted for four wickets in the same clash. However, Chawla said that sometimes the numbers don’t tell the whole story. “Kuldeep did not get the wicket but he bowled well because sometimes your analysis doesn’t reflect how you bowl. He bowled well and sometimes you go wicketless,” he told this daily.

Chawla, who is an expert with Star Sports, the official broadcaster, said that the spinners have done well so for in the continental tournament despite not having much help. “In Lahore, there was hardly any help for the spinners. In Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana has bowled decently. Shakib Al Hasan has bowled well for Bangladesh and Ravindra Jadeja bowled really well against Nepal,” he said.

The other spinner who had struggled to make an impact is Pakistan’s Shadab Khan with the pacers doing the heavy lifting. Chawla believes that the leg-spinner has to find his rhythm. “Shadab Khan is a good bowler but he is not looking in his 100 per cent rhythm as of now,” he said.

CHENNAI: Veteran India spinner Piyush Chawla feels that Kuldeep Yadav has bowled well in the Asia Cup even though the wrist spinner did not take any wickets against Nepal in the group-stage clash last week. Kuldeep bowled his ten overs and gave away just 34 runs with no entry on the wickets column in India’s second match of the tournament while the other spinner Ravindra Jadeja accounted for four wickets in the same clash. However, Chawla said that sometimes the numbers don’t tell the whole story. “Kuldeep did not get the wicket but he bowled well because sometimes your analysis doesn’t reflect how you bowl. He bowled well and sometimes you go wicketless,” he told this daily. Chawla, who is an expert with Star Sports, the official broadcaster, said that the spinners have done well so for in the continental tournament despite not having much help. “In Lahore, there was hardly any help for the spinners. In Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana has bowled decently. Shakib Al Hasan has bowled well for Bangladesh and Ravindra Jadeja bowled really well against Nepal,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The other spinner who had struggled to make an impact is Pakistan’s Shadab Khan with the pacers doing the heavy lifting. Chawla believes that the leg-spinner has to find his rhythm. “Shadab Khan is a good bowler but he is not looking in his 100 per cent rhythm as of now,” he said.