CSK vs MI IPL 2024: Gaikwad-Dube partnership takes Chennai past 200

CHENNAI: A brilliant partnership of 90 runs between captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube took Chennai Super Kings to 206 for four in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Batting first, Chennai lost Ajinkya Rahane early in the innings for five runs off Gerald Coetzee. It did not take Gaikwad a lot of time to settle as he smoked a Mohammad Nabi for six straight away. Jasprit Bumrah started exceptionally well and gave away just six runs from his first over. Coetzee on the other hand, was not that fluent and gave away 14 runs in his second over. Akash Madhwal and Hardik Pandya went for runs, but Shreyas Gopal came back after getting hit for a six to end Ravindra's knock.

Gaikwad then found a perfect partner in Dube as the pair went ballistic against the Mumbai bowling. Neither Romario Shepherd nor Madhwal were spared by the duo. Dube hit two boundaries to take 10 runs from the West Indies all-rounder's first over. While his second over accounted for 22 runs. Gaikwad brought up his first half-century of the season off 33 balls. Before Pandya sent Gaikwad back the duo added 39 runs in just 12 balls to take Chennai past 150 as Dube too scored a half-ton. Gaikwad's wicket brought Daryl Mitchell in the middle and he added 36 runs for the third wicket. With four balls required to go in the innings, MS Dhoni hit three back-to-back sixes as Chennai went past 200 for the second time this season. For Mumbai Indians, Nabi and Bumrah were the most economical bowlers, but neither were able to pick a wicket. Pandya took two wickets but he gave away 43 runs in his four overs.