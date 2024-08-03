Dindgul beat Tiruppur to enter TNPL final

CHENNAI: P Vignesh’s 3/8 and R Ashwin’s hard-hitting 69 not out off just 30 balls came in handy for Dindigul Dragons to hammer iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by nine wickets in the Qualifier 2 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League played at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Friday.

Set target of 109, Dindigul achieved the same without fuss thanks to Ashwin’s shrewd captaincy. Ashwin opened the batting for Dindigul and played with relish. He enjoyed every minute of his stay cutting, pulling and switch-hitting all the bowlers. Along with Vimal Khumar (28), he raised 81 runs for the first wicket. After that, Ashwin and B Indrajith completed the task without any further damage.

Earlier, put into bat, Tiruppur had a good start with openers Amit Sathvik and Tushar Raheja combining well. However, Raheja fell to Ashwin, who kept shuffling his bowlers and two wickets fell in quick succession. Tiruppur were 35/4 in 7.3 overs. A lot depended upon R Sai Kishore but he too got out to Varun Chakravarthy. From thereon, S Ganesh and Maan Bafna took Tiruppur past the three-figure mark. Brief scores: Tiruppur 108 all out in 19.4 ovs (Vignesh 3/8) lost to Dindigul 112/1 in 10.5 ovs (Ashwin 69 n.o).