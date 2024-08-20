Buchi Babu tournament a stepping stone for youngsters says member of TNCA Rahil Shah

CHENNAI : Former India captains like Sunil Gavaskar and GR Viswanath had always made it a point to play the Buchi Babu tournament organized by the TNCA in order to brush up their game before the domestic season began. Even now, the quality of the Buchi Babu tournament is so good that Ranji Trophy defending champions Mumbai are taking part in the ongoing edition and have also fielded a strong team.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has as usual fielded two teams — TNCA XI, TNCA President's XI. The tournament is the virtual selection trials to pick the TN Ranji Trophy team and all the TN selectors will be watching the matches with keen interest. "It is a very important tournament. We (selectors) will be watching the matches keenly. It is a good opportunity for the youngsters to step up their game and make an impact. It gives a chance to youngsters to prove their mettle and stake a claim," said Rahil Shah, member of the Senior state selection committee of the TNCA.

Apart from Mumbai, Hyderabad, MP, Gujarat, Indian Railways, Baroda, Jharkhand are some of the teams in the fray. "The quality of the tournament as usual has been brilliant. This time several teams have fielded a strong squad. So I believe the tournament will be a good learning experience for our youngsters.

Without doubt Buchi Babu tournament is a stepping stone for those who want to elevate their game and stay in contention to play Ranji Trophy. A good performance will certainly be noted," opined the former left-arm spinner of Tamil Nadu who still plays club cricket. "We do not interfere in selecting the XI, it is up to the team coaches to manage and ensure that the players get the right opportunities to express themselves,'' he added.

Admitting that the pace department is a bit of a concern, especially when the TN team travels outside for away games, Shah said: "Yes we are aware of the conditions outside Tamil Nadu where we get to play often on conditions that suit fast bowling more. One of the main focuses this year is to get a good battery of fast bowlers and a lot of boys from Under 19,

Under 23 are there, so we have kept a lot of fast bowlers in the loop and hopefully they'll turn up well. We will be watching the fast bowlers closely in the tournament (Buchi Babu). (In spin department) R Sai Kishore is there, he was outstanding (last season). S Ajith Ram is an excellent bowler with accuracy being his hallmark. If Washington Sundar is available then it is a big bonus for us. He is a terrific all-rounder. He will certainly add value to the side."

With N Jagadeesan being the main wicketkeeper, the second wicketkeeper slot is still wide open. ''There are three to four guys in the fray, we will watch them and draft them into the squad. Possessing the right technique and clean gathering is very important for a wicket keeper," signed off Rahil Shah.