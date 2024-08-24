In NZ series, India will face a modern Test issue

CHENNAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remains insulated from the threat of cash-rich short-form leagues (10 overs, 100 balls as well as 20 overs) coming up all across the globe. However, that's not the case as other boards continue to bleed players to more lucrative deals on a short-term basis. They will come within handshaking distance of this issue when New Zealand tours India for a three-match red-ball series in October.

Trent Boult is already without a central contract. Devon Conway, Finn Allen and Kane Willliamson all declined central contracts in the latest round of deals earlier this month. While it's assumed that Williamson and Conway, central figures in the Black Caps' win over India in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021, will both be available to play all of the three Tests in India, the winter is here.

Conway and Williamson, in essence, signed what can be called 'casual contracts' to be eligible for South Africa's IPL equivalent in the beginning of next year. "The decision to move away from a central playing contract isn't one I have taken lightly, but I believe it is the best for me and my family at this present time," the southpaw was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com. "I'm excited to be part of the upcoming Test squads for an important period in the ICC World Test Championship cycle and am looking forward to being involved in the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan next February if selected."

Tim Southee, their Test captain, echoed his views on the subject when he was in Mumbai for an awards function. "Obviously the franchise leagues and the franchise world is growing," he said. "It would be nice to see boards and leagues working together in some way because Tests, I think for a lot of players, is still the pinnacle of the format."

The warning signs and the impending danger to Test cricket has been going on for a while and players themselves have been klaxoning about it for a while. But more and more leagues have added another layer of worry. The latest is the Max60 in the Cayman Islands. The roster contains the likes of David Warner, Colin de Grandhomme, another of the Kiwis in that 2021 squad, Josh Little, Evin Lewis and so on. The official website of the new tournament has a link to Max60Bahamas. While that page has no details, it does have a tagline: 'Something great is coming to Bahamas'.

If nothing else, it points to the continuing trend of more short-form franchise cricket.