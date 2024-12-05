Ashwin, Jadeja's exclusion was right thing to do but they'll play a huge role ahead: Rohit Sharma

"But the decision was made (on the basis of) whatever was best for the team at that particular time and whatever the management felt at that particular time is the right thing to do, we did that."

Rohit reckoned Ashwin and Jadeja, who have 855 Test wickets between them, would play a huge role in the remainder of the five-match series as India look to keep alive their hopes of making a third appearance in the World Test Championship final next year.

"That is what, throughout the series, we will look to do — whatever we feel at that particular time is the right thing to do. We will try and do that. But I certainly see them playing a huge role in the rest of the series," he said.

"What they bring to the table (can) never be written off. They are quality players and whatever success Indian cricket has had over the past few years is largely because of these two guys as well.

"We will never count that (out) — performances of theirs — (and) what they have done for the team. It's important for us to realise certain grounds here will bring certain players in the game a lot more. We have to try and do that," he said.

With Washington Sundar being tipped to replace the 38-year-old Ashwin in the longer run, Rohit said the young all-rounder has the game to excel in different conditions around the world.

"(He is) a very solid all-rounder. We've seen what he can do with the ball (and) with the bat. He's got a solid technique to play anywhere in the world and when such players are in the team, you get the confidence," Rohit said.

"I just hope that he stays away from injury and doesn't get injured, because a player like him is always valuable to our squad. (He) gives us that balance, that depth that a team always requires. I can see his graph from here going up only. I don't see him going down unless there is an unfortunate injury.