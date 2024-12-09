WNCL: The magic wand behind Australia's white ball success

CHENNAI: It was the opening day of one of the least talked about tournaments in women's cricket. With all the T20 franchise leagues getting more and more attention every passing month, the domestic 50-over competitions don't become the talk of the town unless something extraordinary happens in the course of them. Australia's Women's National Cricket League is one of them.

On the opening day of the regular season in 2022, with most of the national team players representing their respective states, there was nothing eye-catching in general about the 50-over competition.

In Melbourne, some three kilometers away from the iconic Adelaide Oval, at the Karen Rolton Oval, named after her first international captain, Ellyse Perry had to walk in early after losing Sophie Molinuex early. While this wasn't Perry's first season as a Victorian, after finishing the previous season with only one win, she had a responsibility on her shoulders. In true Perry fashion, she slowly took charge of the innings with her drives, backfoot punches and pull shots and scored a brilliant century against the South Australian team led by Tahlia McGrath.

Annabel Sutherland, who initially played the second fiddle to Perry soon took over and scored a century of her own. In the tall chase of 262, McGrath stepped up to hit three back-to-back sixes in the final over of the day to take South Australia over the line - en route scoring a century of her own. If that wasn't enough, Alana King, another Australian national player, took five wickets for Western Australia against the Australian Capital Territory team. It was one of the impressive performances from the players who had already made it to the international level.

Then there was Georgia Voll. At North Sydney Oval, which might one day get renamed after Ellyse Perry, Voll went after New South Wales bowlers like a veteran. She forged meaningful partnerships with Georgia Redmayne, Mikayla Hinkley and Laura Harris on her way to a magnificent century, which set the perfect tone for Queensland as they defeated 17-time WNCL champions NSW by a whopping 111 runs.

If Perry was elegant, Sutherland was calculative and McGrath was all flash and bang, Voll was a perfect mixture of all of that. One could see the enormous impact of another Australian player — Beth Mooney on the way the youngster batted. The footwork was spot on so was her immaculate wristwork. There were textbook on-drives and beautiful looking pull shots.