KL Rahul's gritty fifty takes India to 167 for six at lunch on Day 4

BRISBANE: KL Rahul displayed admirable technical nous to withstand the stern test posed by the Australian bowlers, making a resolute fifty that formed the backbone of India's still underwhelming 167 for six at lunch on the fourth day of the third Test here on Tuesday.

A nine toes down Rahul (84, 139b, 8x4) and an equally feisty Ravindra Jadeja (41, 77b, 4x4) raised 67 runs for the sixth wicket before the former fell to a remarkably athletic catch by Steve Smith at first slip off Nathan Lyon, as the home side regained the momentum.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (7) is the other not out batter at the end of the first session that was impeded by a short spell of rain an hour into the play.

India still trail Australia by 278 runs.

Resuming from their wafer-thin overnight 51 for four, India needed someone to put his hands up and show some fight, and Rahul rose to the occasion.

There was a moment for massive fortune too for Rahul when Smith spilled a regulation catch at second slip off the first ball of the day from Pat Cummins.

Rahul was on 33 then.

A quick look upwards and a silent prayer showed how much he valued that reprieve, which he exploited to the hilt.