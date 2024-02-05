Ranji Trophy: Manish guides Karnataka home

SURAT: Veteran batter Manish Pandey conjured all his experience to score an unbeaten fifty that helped Karnataka eke out a nervy one-wicket win over Railways on the third day of their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy match here on Sunday. Chasing a tricky target of 226 to win, Karnataka huffed their way to 229 for 9 as Pandey stayed unbeaten on 67 off 121 balls with six fours and a six.

Earlier, Railways, who resumed from overnight 209 for eight, were bowled out for 244 in their second innings. Pacer Vysakh Vijayakumar, who later did his bit with bat as well, was the most successful bowler for Karnataka with a fifer (5/67). With this win, Karnataka has topped the Group C with 21 points and are poised to enter the knockouts with two more league matches pending.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu are cruising towards their third out-right win of the season as they dismissed Goa for 168 in the second innings. Skipper R Sai Kishore (4/82) and S Ajith Ram (4/36) shared the spoils yet again as TN were set a target of 137 to win. At stumps, the visitors were 61/1 in 26 overs.