India wins toss and elect to bowl first in T20 series against Zimbabwe

CHENNAI: India won the toss and elected to bowl in the first game of the T20 series against Zimbabwe at Harare.

Shubman Gill will be leading Team India’s young squad in this short format. Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag will make their international cricket debuts.

Sanju Samson, Shivam Dubey and Yashasvi Jaiswal were replaced for the first two matches of the series as they were stranded in Barbados due to cyclonic storms. Sai Sudarshan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana were named as replacements.

Zimbabwe had lost four of the last five T20 internationals. India had recently won the T20 World Cup against South Africa. Veteran players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja had announced their retirement from T20s after their win over South Africa.