Cummins to miss Australia's limited-overs cricket tour to England and Scotland

MELBOURNE: World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins will be rested for Australia’s upcoming limited-overs tour to Britain and Mitchell Starc will miss the Twenty20 portion of the trip as part of a workload management program.

Australia is scheduled to play three T20s against Scotland and five one-day internationals against England in September.

Cricket Australia said Cummins’ absence was part of a “pre-planned, long-term load management strategy” as part of preparations for the Champions Trophy next year.

Mitchell Marsh, who led Australia at the recent T20 World Cup in the United States and Caribbean, will be captain for the tour.

Veteran opener David Warner has retired and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade wasn't selected, with selectors looking at the future.

Young batter Jake Fraser-McGurk was included in both the ODI and T20 squads after being a designated traveling reserve for the T20 World Cup.