ICC sets up three-member panel to review T20 World Cup conduct

CHENNAI: After their Annual General Body meeting, the International Cricket Council has formed a three-member committee to “review the delivery” of the T20 World Cup which was co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies last month.

The committee will involve former New Zealand batter Roger Twose and two other ICC directors Lawson Naidoo and Imran Khwaja.

This move comes after reports of USD 20 million losses incurred during the T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies. Shortly after the event, Pankaj Khimji, one of the Associate Member Directors, had written a letter to all members calling for an audit of the expenses.

“The ICC Board confirmed that there will be a review into the delivery of the ICC T20 World Cup. This will be overseen by three directors, Roger Twose, Lawson Naidoo and Imran Khwaja who will report back to the Board later in the year,” the world governing body said in a statement.

Among other key decisions taken at the AGM are the expansion of the Women’s T20 World Cup. Currently featuring 12 teams, the tournament is set to be expanded to 16 by 2030.

Meanwhile, USA and Chile cricket boards have been formally put on notice and given a year to comply with ICC’s Associate Membership criteria.

“Neither Member is considered to have in place a fit for purpose detailed governance and administrative structure and systems. The Board agreed that a Normalisation Committee comprising of Board and Management representatives will be set up to oversee and monitor USA Cricket’s compliance roadmap and the ICC Board will reserve its right to suspend or expel the Member for continued non-compliance,” ICC said in a statement.