Washington steps up to hand India clean sweep

CHENNAI: Despite posting a below par 137/9, India beat Sri Lanka in the Super Over to complete a clean sweep in the three-match T20I series on Tuesday. Off-spinning all-rounder was the star of the match scoring 25 from 18 balls, before taking four wickets, including two in the Super Over.

Chasing 138, Sri Lanka were off to a good start cruising to 5/1. Even after losing Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perara kept them on course as Sri Lanka raced to 110/2 in 15.1 overs. That is when Perera fell and from thereon, the Island Nation once again collapsed. They batted poorly handing two wickets each to Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh. Once the chase ended in a tie, they could manage only two runs in the Super Over, which India chased with ease.

Earlier, having won the toss, Charith Asalanka asked India to bat first. However, this time, the visitors lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early, with Theekshana trapping him on the pads in the second over. With Sanju Samson getting out for a duck again, India were in trouble and it only got worse as Theekshana removed Rinku Singh. Shubman Gill tried to build a partnership with Riyan Parag (26 off 18) . Together, they got India past the three figure mark. Later, Washington took India to a decent total. Brief scores: India: 137/9 in 20 overs (Gill 39, Parag 26, Washington 25; Theekshana 3/28) bt SL 137/ 8 in 20 overs (Perera 46; Washington 2/23) in Super Over.