Domestic season to begin with Duleep Trophy in Anantapur, Andhra on September 5

CHENNAI: The 2024-25 domestic season will begin on September 5 in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh with the Duleep Trophy, the BCCI announced on Thursday. As expected, instead of zones, four teams will be going up against each other in a league format and the team with the most points will be declared winners.

The major change in the domestic schedule, as it was proposed earlier, was the split of Ranji Trophy into two halves. The marquee red-ball event will begin on October 11, 2024 and five league games will take place before white-ball events begin. Syed Mushtaq Ali (Nov 23-Dec 15) and Vijay Hazare (Dec 21-Jan 18) Trophies are to be conducted one after the other in November-December. The Ranji Trophy will resume after and the league stage will go on till February. The tournament will come to an end on March 2, 2025. After the concerns raised by players last season, the elite domestic tournament is expected to be spaced out enough to ensure recovery.

The other key change is the inter-zonal format is done away with in the women's tournaments and it is replaced by challenger trophies across formats. While the white-ball tournaments will have five teams, the multi-day tournament will have four. And the teams will be selected by the national selectors. Similarly, toss is eliminated from CK Nayudu Trophy and a revamped points system is set to be implemented.

The senior women's T20 trophy will be played between October 17 and November 12, clashing with the Bangladesh World Cup to be played from October 10-26. The senior women's one-dayers are scheduled to be played from December 4-30 while the multi-day tournament will be played in Dehradun from March 18-April 1, 2025 -- likely after the 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League.