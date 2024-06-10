T20 World Cup: Batters' Bogeyman, Bumrah

CHENNAI: Jasprit Bumrah does not give away much as a pacer on the field. The cricketing world knows it all too well at this point. But he doesn't give away too much off the field as well, at least not about his bowling plans.

Ask him if he is in the best phase as an international cricketer just after winning his second consecutive Player of the Match award — courtesy of a spell for the ages against Pakistan to defend a below-par total — in the T20 World Cup, he would turn the tables, saying, "Yeah, see a year ago, the same people were saying that I might not play again and my career is over and then now the question changed."

It is not the first time he has done that. Back in October, he said the same about how he was feeling since his comeback. Ask him if it means a little more when he dismisses a particular batter who had taken him on in the past, he would say there is too much cricket to keep count. His celebrations, his elaborate set ups would tell you otherwise. If it is a big occasion, he would say that it is all about trying to control the controllables while admitting that it is a cliche. Bumrah would also add that he was trying to create his bubble, taking people and emotions out of it.

But then, most high-achieving elite athletes are like that. They seldom give away their tricks. And Bumrah is definitely one of them. It would be nowhere near an understatement to say that he has etched his name in the history books as the best male pacer to have come from India. It should not be a surprise if he goes down as the best male cricketer ever by the time he is done with his sport. The genius that he is can be seen and understood in the way former fast bowlers and legends go gaga over him.