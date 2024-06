Penalty didn't affect result against India, we should've responded faster: US coach Stuart Law

NEW YORK: USA head coach Stuart Law refused to blame his team's narrow loss to India in a T20 World Cup match here on the five-run penalty it copped for not getting through its overs fast enough, admitting that his players did not respond quickly to the on-field umpires' warnings.

The Indians prevailed by seven wickets in yet another low-scoring game in which the Americans were restricted to 110 for 8 after being put in to bat. India chased the target in 18.2 overs.

"We had a few warnings in earlier games, and it's something we do talk about to get through faster between the overs. It's just one thing that we can improve on. I think that we're only a fledgling team," Law said in the post-match press conference.

"There's plenty to learn. There's not just the cricket aspect of the game of cricket, but there's also the other intricacies that need to be embedded. It's a rule that's only just come in.

"A lot of our players wouldn't have heard about it before we played in the Bangladesh series or the Canada series earlier this year," he added.

The ICC had introduced the stop clock rule in December 2023, making it mandatory for the fielding side to start a new over within 60 seconds of the completion of the previous over.

An electronic clock, counting down from 60 to zero, is displayed on the ground, and the third umpire can determine the start of the clock.

The failure of the fielding side to be ready to bowl the first ball of its next over within the stipulated 60 seconds attracts two warnings, and the subsequent breaches lead to a five-run penalty per incident.

The Americans were penalised when India needed 35 of 30 balls. The penalty wiped off the ball deficit for India.

But Law was clear that turn of events had no bearing on the final outcome of the match in which his team did fight hard against bonafide superstars of the game.