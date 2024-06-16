Of faith and patience to hope and joy: Journey of Asha Sobhana

Asha's endurance did not come overnight. It all started in the mid-2000s, when she made her senior debut for Kerala and has continued over the past two decades with every side she has represented—Railways, Pondicherry and so on.

"Domestic cricket in India is tough because we have more than 20 sides with quality players. Every team will have two or three Indian players, zonal players, and somebody who played for the Challenger trophy. Playing from Railways helped me to be mentally strong and perform. In that team, you find players who were part of the Indian team and there would be one or two domestic players. You have to earn your place in the Railways XI. Playing from Kerala helped me, as a leader to show the juniors how to go about it. Pondicherry helped me grow as well. When you keep performing at the domestic level continuously, the result will come. Maybe it will take some time, but the result will come," Asha tells TNIE.

Consistent performance at the domestic level doesn't always guarantee a spot in the national squad and that is when the test of Asha's patience truly began. She was consistent but needed visibility to truly make a splash.

Just like Job, she had faith by her side in the trying times. Eventually, the opportunity came knocking in the format of the Women's Premier League in 2023. As fate would have it, Asha's name was not included in the first auction list announced by the BCCI. Ultimately, faith prevailed.

"Well, for me, faith was everything. I came out in WPL out of nothing. My name was not on the auction list when they published it. It was a miracle that my name was added on the auction day. Can you imagine? My name was not even there on the auction list. And here I am and I have already played for India. That is a miracle with my hard work," her eyes lit up talking about the journey.

Once Asha earned her spot in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad, she found herself in the playing XI regularly. Led by Smriti Mandhana, the franchise had a forgetful first season where the team failed to make it to the top three and was ruled out even before the knockouts.

Coming into the second season of the WPL in 2024, one of the beloved cricket franchises, needed to win. That is when the skillset Asha had been honing over the years in domestic cricket came in handy.