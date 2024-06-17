We made mistakes against India, USA, rues Pakistan captain Babar

LAUDERHILL: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam rued the mistakes his side made against India and the USA in its earlier Group A matches, even as the former champions bid adieu to the T20 World Cup with a consolation three-wicket win over Ireland here.

Babar was there to see Pakistan reaching home against the Irish outfit as he made an unbeaten 32 in a chase of 107 that they nearly botched up.

"I think with the bowling, conditions suited our bowlers. But in batting we made few mistakes in the matches against the USA and India. When you lose wickets, the pressure is on you," said Babar in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We couldn't finish off close games, and as a team we weren't good," he admitted.

Pakistan lost their first two Group A matches against India and the USA before beating Canada and Ireland.

However, Babar was happy that his team ended the tournament with a victory.