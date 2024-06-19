Radhakrishnan and Vimal in big stand

CHENNAI: Centuries by S Radhakrishnan (175 batting) and R Vimal Khumar (139 batting) put Jolly Rovers in command against Alwarpet CC as the opening pair raised 330 runs in 75 overs on the opening day of the Senior Division league of the TNCA played at IIT-Chemplast grounds here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar’s 96 helped Globe Trotters get to 240 against Nelson S & RC. Sachin Rathi and Shoaib Mohd Khan shared seven wickets between them. Brief scores: Jupiter 94/1 in 38 ovs (SR Athish 47 batting, NS Chaturved 37) vs Grand Slam; Jolly Rovers 330 for no loss in 75 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 175 batting, R Vimal Khumar 139 batting) vs Alwarpet; Young Stars 114/4 in 58 ovs (Dharmendra Jadeja 3/52) vs Singam Puli; Vijay 152/5 in 60 ovs (B Sachin 46 batting, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 69) vs India Pistons; UFCC (T Nagar) 161 in 63.1 ovs (K Abhinav 37, B Iyyappan 34, DT Chandrasekar 6/41) vs Sea Hawks 74/2 in 26 ovs (S Abishiek 38 batting); Globe Trotters 240 in 80 ovs (MS Washington Sundar 96, Sachin Rathi 4/75, Shoaib Mohd Khan 3/75) vs Nelson 17/1 in eight ovs.