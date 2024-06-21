TNPL phase 1 tickets to go on sale from June 21

CHENNAI: The ticket sales for the Salem and Coimbatore leg of 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League (Matches 1 to 17) will go online on Paytm Insider at 6 PM from Friday. The first nine matches will take place in Salem from July 5-11 and the matches 10-17 will be held in Coimbatore from July 13-18.

Vignesh bowls Vijay CC to innings victory

P Vignesh’s match haul of 11/94 paved the way for Vijay CC to hammer India Pistons by an innings and 48 runs on the final day of the third round of the TNCA I Division league. First, Vignesh’s 8/33 helped Vijay CC bundle out India Pistons for a paltry 65 in their first essay. Following on, India Pistons fared better to make 170. But that was not enough to save the match, with Vignesh once again picking up 3/61. Brief scores: Jolly Rovers 484/2 decl and 210/4 in 38 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 122, S Lakshay Jain 52 n.o) drew with Alwarpet 228 in 85.2 ovs (C Andre Siddarth 85, M Siddharth 7/74); Young Stars 242 in 103.1 ovs (Saurabh Kumar 57, Dharmendra Jadeja 5/113, R Sanjay Yadav 3/59) & 60/1 in 17 ovs drew with Singam Puli 116 in 44.3 ovs (Ch Jitendra Kumar 75, Saurabh Kumar 8/47); Vijay CC 290

bt India Pistons 65 in 32 ovs (P Vignesh 8/33) and 177 in 70.5 ovs (Karan Kaila 82 n.o, P Vignesh 3/61, S Mohamed Ali 3/42); UFCC (T Nagar) 161 & 67/2 in 20 ovs drew with Sea Hawks 270 in 88.4 ovs (S Abhishek 75, Himmat Singh 60, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 5/58); Globe Trotters 240 & 137 in 66.3 ovs (Mohammed Saif 54, MS Washington Sundar 34, Swapnil Singh 6/47) bt Nelson 190 & 69 in 32.1 ovs (S Ajith Ram 5/36, MS Washington Sundar 3/27); Jupiter 94/1 in 38 ovs drew with Grand Slam (no play third day too).