Rahil claims hat-trick to put Grand Slam on top

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Rahil Shah’s magnificent 4 for 5 (including a hat-trick - 3.5-1-5-4) helped Grand Slam to bundle out MRC ‘A’ for a paltry 158 in 48.5 overs on the first day of the senior division league of the TNCA played at SSN college grounds here on Tuesday.

In reply, Grand Slam were comfortably placed at 140 for 3 in 35 overs at stumps. S Lokeshwar was batting on 54.

Brief scores: At IITM-Chemplast: Vijay 293/8 in 89 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 118, KB Arun Karthick 47, VS Karthick Manikandan 36 batting) vs Jolly Rovers. At Tagore Medical: Sea Hawks 180 in 65.5 ovs (S Abishiek 26, M Vishal 85; Dharmendra Jadeja 7/64) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 70/4 in 27.2 ovs (Rahul Ayyappan Harish 30). At CPT-IP: AGORC 114 in 47.5 ovs (R Anirudh Seshadri 37, L Sathiyannaarayan 6/38, Rajwinder Singh 4/44) vs India Pistons 140/7 in 44 ovs (Javed Mohammed 26, Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 43 batting; Vignesh Kannan 3/39, AC Prathiban 3/64). At SSN: MRC ‘A’ 158 in 48.5 ovs (B Anirudh Sitaram 47, (las) Rahil Shah 4/5, Aswin Crist 3/34) vs Grand Slam 140/3 in 35 ovs (S Lokeshwar 54 batting, Nidhish S Rajagopal 33). At VB Nest: Alwarpet 240/5 in 92 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 101 batting, Tushar Raheja 78, Ankeet Bawane 34; K Ajay Krishna 3/57) vs Globe Trotters. At Wahe Guru ‘A’: Young Stars 218 in 81.3 ovs (C Hari Nishaanth 54, V Ganga Sridhar Raju 80, J Kousik 54 n.o; Sachin Rathi 5/66) vs Nelson 16/1 in seven ovs.