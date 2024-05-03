Early starts & options: Rohit’s gamble

CHENNAI: While India captain Rohit Sharma did not reveal much on what kind of combinations the team would play at the T20 World Cup, he made one thing clear. “I definitely wanted four spinners,” Sharma said at a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday.

It has been one of the key debates since the squad for the global event, set to be played in the United States and West Indies, was announced on Monday. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee had named four frontline spinners — Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal — leaving out Rinku Singh, who was expected to play the finisher role.

Sharma, while addressing the topic, said that he doesn’t want to elaborate as other teams would be watching. “The reason for four spinners is this, which I’m not going to say in public. But I wanted four spinners for sure. With two of the spinners being allrounders who can bat, Axar and Jadeja, and two attacking spinners — Kuldeep and Chahal — it gives you the balance in the spin department.

Based on the team composition of the opposition, we can decide what we want to play with. We’ve played a lot of cricket there (Caribbean). We know what the conditions are like. With morning starts at 10-10.30 AM, there’s a little bit of technical aspect involved in this,” he said.

Without trying to read too much, it seems like the predominant focus is on the latter stages of the tournament in West Indies despite India playing their entire league stage in the USA. India will travel to the Caribbean only for the Super8 games and knockouts. With things not clear how the conditions would be for day matches that begin at 10.30AM local time (8PM IST), Sharma wanted all the options available when it came to the spin department. After all, when India toured West Indies in 2023, they played three spinners in all five games.