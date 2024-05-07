IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk, Porel shine as Capitals post 221/8

CHENNAI: Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel hit fifties as Delhi Capitals posted 221/8 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

Put into bat first, Jake was expected to do the things always does. Such was his disruptive reputation that even Trent Boult started off from around the wicket. It took four balls, including one of the deliveries hitting him the box, but on the fifth, Jake created room and launched the left-arm seamer over mid-off for a four.

He did not stop there. In Boult's next over, Jake clobbered the pacer into the sight screen before a ramp shot went for four. Two balls later, he swatted Boult over extra cover for another boundary. Meanwhile, Jake's partner Porel lofted Sandeep Sharma over mid-off and then drove him down the ground for another four as DC raced to 31/0 in three overs.

However, this was just the beginning. The next over from Avesh Khan went for a whopping 28 runs. Four fours and two sixes all off Jake's bat. First an inside edge, then a thump through extra cover and a slice behind the stumps for three consecutive boundaries. On the fourth ball, Jake created room to hit Avesh over mid-off for a six.