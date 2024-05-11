The most important factor in CSK vs RR at Chepauk? Water

CHENNAI: Saturday was yet another hot summer day at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The official temperature of the city touched 33 degrees Celsius, but it was so hot that the 'feels like' feature of the weather app would have told you a number in the mid-40s and you would have easily believed it. Such was the condition near the venue that just after 10 minutes of exposure to the sunlight, your mobile phone would stop working because of overheating. If the machine humans created to withstand the extremes could not work in that much heat, imagine how hard it must be for cricketers, who are to play a game in this condition.

That is where the Strength and Conditioning experts along with the support staff come in to make sure the players are fit enough to take part in the game. "The first thing the players need is to get into active recovery mode," Ramji Srinivasan, the Founder & Director of Sports Dynamix, a Chennai-based sports fitness centre told this daily. "A protocol for active recovery for all the players and also for individual players depending on the skill set, given how much the player has bowled or batted is required. All those things need to be taken into consideration in embarking on recovery protocols. Proper hydration also counts. Testing the urine colour and urine-specific gravity gives a correct reading on whether the player is hydrated or not. Along with good recovery protocols, a proper meal is vital. Combined with all these things, (a player is required to have) a good eight hours of sleep," Srinivasan mentioned.

Chennai, after playing the night fixture against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Friday, have only one day to complete the recovery and get ready for the afternoon game in Chennai against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. The support staff will have their work cut out for them given the afternoon game is in Chennai's hot and humid conditions. Srinivasan underlines how the hydration protocol will take center stage going into the fixture. "If you play at 7.30 in the evening, the conditions are different than playing at 2.30 or 3 in the afternoon. So wherever you are, whether it's hot and humid or dry heat, it is going to be different and difficult, that's why you need to prepare yourself well ahead."

"From food to hydration, to recovery, everything needs to be planned very well ahead. Because Chennai will be very hot and humid the players need to be hydrated well ahead of the match. Hydration protocol includes checking the urine colour. That is a basic standard. Check the weight before, during, and post-match to see the amount of water loss and have 1.5 times the quantity of that. Along with that, they will use electrolytes. So that largely forms a part of the hydration protocol. Checking the urine's specific gravity is important as that gives a correct picture of hydration. So, hydration along with electrolytes is important to prevent any sort of cramping or blackout issues, or even sudden deaths," the former Head Strength and Conditioning Coach of India's team.