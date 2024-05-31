180 years on, US v. Canada get ready to rumble

CHENNAI: The year was 1844. A famous French artist, Georges Seurat, was busy creating a painting, which would later be declared one of his masterpieces, “A Sunday on La Grande Jatte”. Not so far away from France, in Vienna, Austria, the Waltz King of classical music, Johann Strauss II, was busy composing "Poems of the Senses or Epigrams". In India, the sentiments against their rulers were boiling below the surface, which ultimately led to a revolt a decade later.

However, mainland America was away from all of this. The USA was getting ready to vote in their 15th Presidential election in November of 1844. A month before the country could vote for Democrat James K. Polk as the 11th President, other history was in the making on the cricket fields in New York. That is when the United States of America faced the British Empire's Canadian Province in the world's first international cricket match in the Big Apple, almost 33 years before the long-standing Ashes rivalry between England and Australia could ignite.

It was a time when, cricket, the sport brought to North America by British colonisers in the 1700s, was gaining traction. Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania, was the epicentre of the cricketing action. While the match was scheduled to happen in the Fall of 1844, this match could have easily been played four years earlier when St George's Cricket Club of New York received an invitation from one Mr Phillpotts to play a game against Toronto in Canada. The 18 cricket enthusiasts from New York actually carried out a strenuous journey only to realise they were duped and their opposition had no idea about this arrangement. However, the spirit of cricket prevailed as Toronto's side did field a team to face the visitors. The then Manhattan-based club won the fixture without losing a wicket.

Four years after this fixture, the American side extended the invitation from their side and invited the Canadians to face the hosts in a game at the grounds of the St George's Cricket Club in New York on September 24 and 25, 1844. According to records, the trip down south was hard for the Canadian players as the travelling networks were not that developed. When it came to the match day, American players from clubs in Washington DC, Boston, and New York City – as well as Philadelphia – were part of the American team. Both teams contributed with umpires as Canada's John Conolly joined USA's Harry Russell and Robert Waller.

On September 26, it is believed that the game was scheduled to begin at 10 am local time but for some reason, it did not start at the prescribed time. USA won the toss and elected to field first and Canada were bowled out for 88. Samuel Wright Sr, the groundskeeper of the St George's Cricket Club, took five wickets for the USA. In reply, the hosts could not do much and ended their day with 61 runs on the board and only one wicket in hand. Rain prevented any play on day two (September 27) and there was no other option but to extend the match to day three.