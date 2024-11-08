From heartbreak in Dubai to dream debut in Ahmedabad: the rollercoaster month of Saima Thakor

Which is why, despite the rollercoaster of a month she had, the pacer was ready when the moment came. "There are a lot of emotions there. But in the end I have been preparing myself for four-five years. I just had that confidence that I will get that chance and if I am getting that chance I just have to be prepared and ready. I think the feeling (when she finally wore the India cap) I would say was more of a responsibility. Like, I have more responsibility from here. Because, (if) I was playing for my state, I have that responsibility. But I'm playing for India now, I need to take more responsibility, especially if I'm playing in the XI, then everything is my responsibility. I'm going to give my best on the ground, I'll give my 200%."

For a fast bowler who is aggressive as other pacers, Saima is reserved as a person and has learnt to channel her emotions over the years. Whether it is success or failure, she takes it the same way and does not react too much. There has been a conscious effort from her to do that, especially after playing in the WPL, and it has only helped her become a better cricketer and a person.

The limelight, while overwhelming, helped her remain grounded and learn from the best players around. "I've been noticing a lot of the international players, how they try to be in the game. They try to stay in the present. I spoke a lot with the international players, like how they think about cricket. Because it's very different from us. The Australian mindset is different. England's mindset is different and we have a very different mindset. So it was more of how relaxed you are, how you keep your emotions to yourself. That is more important."