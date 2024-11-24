IPL Auction 2025 Day 1 HIGHLIGHTS | Pant, Shreyas break records; Ashwin returns to CSK, Boult-Bumrah duo back at MI

A staggering 574 players are up for grabs over the next two days. Among them, 48 are capped Indian players, while 193 are overseas capped players. Initially, 1,574 players had registered, but the final list was pruned down by about 1,000. The pool now comprises 366 Indian players and 208 overseas players, with just three from associate nations.

Ahead of the auction, the 10 franchises collectively retained 46 players. With each squad allowed a maximum of 25 players, including up to eight overseas players, there are effectively 204 slots to fill.

Marquee Sets

As this is a mega-auction, several high-profile players are on offer. The excitement kicks off with the two Marquee Sets, each featuring six big-name players. Of the 12 marquee players, seven are Indians.

Set 1 includes Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, and Mitchell Starc. Notably, Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their maiden IPL title last year, was not retained, making his presence on the block a major highlight.

Set 2 features KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Liam Livingstone, and David Miller. Each of these marquee players carries a base price of Rs 2 crore and will be auctioned during the first hour and a half of proceedings.

The Return of the RTM Rule, With a Twist

Making a comeback this season is the Right to Match (RTM) card, last seen during the 2018 auction. For those unfamiliar, the RTM card allows teams to re-acquire players they were unable to retain. For example, if Mumbai Indians successfully bid for a player who played for Delhi Capitals last season, Delhi can use the RTM card to reclaim the player at the same price.

This year, however, there’s an added twist. Teams can counter the RTM claim by increasing their bid. In such cases, the original team wishing to use the RTM card must outbid the new offer to secure the player, potentially sparking intense bidding wars.

It’s worth noting that not all teams can use the RTM card. Franchises were allowed to retain up to six players prior to the auction, and those who maxed out this quota are ineligible for RTM. As a result, KKR and Rajasthan Royals (RR), having retained their full six players, cannot use the RTM option.

The stage is set, the players are ready, and the drama is about to unfold. Let the mega-auction begin!