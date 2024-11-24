IPL Auction 2025 Day 1 HIGHLIGHTS | Pant, Shreyas break records; Ashwin returns to CSK, Boult-Bumrah duo back at MI

A staggering 574 players are up for grabs over the next two days. Among them, 48 are capped Indian players, while 193 are overseas capped players. Initially, 1,574 players had registered, but the final list was pruned down by about 1,000. The pool now comprises 366 Indian players and 208 overseas players, with just three from associate nations.
Ahead of the auction, the 10 franchises collectively retained 46 players. With each squad allowed a maximum of 25 players, including up to eight overseas players, there are effectively 204 slots to fill.
As this is a mega-auction, several high-profile players are on offer. The excitement kicks off with the two Marquee Sets, each featuring six big-name players. Of the 12 marquee players, seven are Indians.
Set 1 includes Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, and Mitchell Starc. Notably, Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their maiden IPL title last year, was not retained, making his presence on the block a major highlight.
Set 2 features KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Liam Livingstone, and David Miller. Each of these marquee players carries a base price of Rs 2 crore and will be auctioned during the first hour and a half of proceedings.
Making a comeback this season is the Right to Match (RTM) card, last seen during the 2018 auction. For those unfamiliar, the RTM card allows teams to re-acquire players they were unable to retain. For example, if Mumbai Indians successfully bid for a player who played for Delhi Capitals last season, Delhi can use the RTM card to reclaim the player at the same price.
This year, however, there’s an added twist. Teams can counter the RTM claim by increasing their bid. In such cases, the original team wishing to use the RTM card must outbid the new offer to secure the player, potentially sparking intense bidding wars.
It’s worth noting that not all teams can use the RTM card. Franchises were allowed to retain up to six players prior to the auction, and those who maxed out this quota are ineligible for RTM. As a result, KKR and Rajasthan Royals (RR), having retained their full six players, cannot use the RTM option.
The stage is set, the players are ready, and the drama is about to unfold. Let the mega-auction begin!
The Marquee Set players will be the first to go under the gavel today, meaning any record-breaking bids could be made before 5:30 PM IST. Among the 12 names in this elite group, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul stand out as headline attractions. However, it’s worth noting that neither has the T20 stats to rival overseas stars like Jos Buttler or David Miller, raising the possibility of a surprise in today’s bidding.
Another name to watch is Yuzvendra Chahal, a consistent wicket-taker who has been surprisingly released by both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in recent years. These dynamics could lead to fierce competition for some of the overseas players and unexpected big-money deals.
Available Purses for the Auction
Each franchise began with a ₹120 crore purse for this year's auction, marking a 20% increase from last season. However, varying retention strategies mean teams now have different amounts left to spend.
Punjab Kings lead the pack with a massive ₹110.5 crore purse, having retained only two uncapped players, Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. At the other end of the spectrum, Rajasthan Royals have the smallest purse, with just ₹41 crore. Notably, Punjab's purse is significantly larger than second-placed RCB, who have ₹83 crore, which is closer to the average range this season.
Here’s a breakdown of each team’s remaining purse:
Punjab Kings: ₹110.5 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: ₹83 crore
Delhi Capitals: ₹73 crore
Gujarat Titans: ₹69 crore
Lucknow Super Giants: ₹69 crore
Chennai Super Kings: ₹55 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders: ₹51 crore
Mumbai Indians: ₹45 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad: ₹45 crore
Rajasthan Royals: ₹41 crore
This year’s IPL auction marks a historic first in Saudi Arabia, with Jeddah hosting the event. As the second-largest city in the country after Riyadh, Jeddah becomes only the second location outside India to host an IPL-related event.
The auction will take place at the Abadi Al Johar Arena, a newly inaugurated venue named after the legendary Saudi singer. Since its completion in just 79 days this July, the arena has hosted several musical concerts. It boasts a capacity of 5,000 seats and room for over 10,000 standing attendees.
The auction is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local time).
Where to watch?
The auction will be broadcast live on Star Sports, with live streaming available on the JioCinema app and website.
On the opening day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Player Auction, 84 cricketers from the first 12 sets will go under the hammer, with auctioneer Mallika Sagar presiding over the proceedings.
Retained players: Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (Rs 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma (Rs 8 crore)
RTM options: 1 (uncapped)
Retained players: Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 23 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (Rs 14 crore), Travis Head (Rs 14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (Rs 6 crore)
RTM options: 1 (uncapped)
Retained players: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 4 crore)
RTM options: 1 (capped/uncapped)
Retained players: Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore)
RTM options: 3 (capped/uncapped)
Retained players: Axar Patel (Rs 16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 10 crore), Abishek Porel (Rs 4 crore)
RTM options: 2 (capped/uncapped)
Retained players: Rinku Singh (Rs 13 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 12 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 12 crore), Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Harshit Rana (Rs 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)
RTM options: None
Retained players: Sanju Samson (Rs 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 18 crore), Riyan Parag (Rs 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 4 crore)
RTM options: None
Retained players: Rashid Khan (Rs 18 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 16.50 crore), Sai Sudharsan (Rs 8.50 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 4 crore)
RTM options: 1 (capped)
Retained players: Nicholas Pooran (Rs 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 11 crore), Mayank Yadav (Rs 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (Rs 4 crore), Ayush Badoni (Rs 4 crore)
RTM options: 1 (capped)
Retained players: Shashank Singh (Rs 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 4 crore)
RTM options: 4 (capped)
Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting expressed his ambition to transform the franchise into one of the IPL's powerhouses. Reflecting on his experience with successful teams like Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, where he helped lead DC to multiple playoff appearances, Ponting highlighted the appeal of Punjab Kings' younger talent.
“The main attraction was the opportunity to start from scratch,” he said. “The goal is to make the franchise one of the powerhouses of the IPL, creating a dynamic and fun-loving environment that everyone wants to be a part of,” Ponting told Star Sports.
BCCI has confirmed the dates for the next three IPL seasons in a letter to the franchises. IPL 2025 is set to take place from March 14 to May 25.
The accelerated auction process will begin after the first 116 players have been presented for bidding. Ricky Bhui, listed as the 117th player, is part of the second group of uncapped batters.
This phase will be divided into two parts. In the first, franchises can nominate players from numbers 117 to 574 for inclusion in the auction. The second part will involve unsold or unpresented players from the full list of 574, allowing franchises another chance to re-nominate them for bidding.
The auction will start with the first set in marquee players. It includes Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Mitchell Starc
IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal gets the IPL 2025 Auction going with an address. Dhumal thanked the supporters and sponsors for making the IPL a great success. Auctioneer Mallika Sagar takes stage.
The first player to go under the hammer in the TATA IPL Auction 2025 is Arshdeep Singh picked by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. His base price is INR 2 Crore.
And that concludes the first bid of the year. After much deliberation, SRH raised their bid to Rs 18 crore. PBKS then exercised their RTM card once again, securing Arshdeep Singh’s return to their squad.
RCB raised the paddle first for Rabada, with GT quickly following suit. RCB pulled out at Rs 4.80 crore, after which MI joined in at Rs 5.25 crore. RCB returned at Rs 8.50 crore, but GT pulled out, and MI eventually stopped at Rs 9.25 crore. GT came back into the bidding, fighting it out with RCB, and won the bid at Rs 10.75 crore. Sagar asked PBKS if they wanted to use their RTM card, but they shook their heads. Rabada is heading to Gujarat Titans!
Currently KKR and PBKS are in an intense bidding war for the IPL winning captain.
Iyer becomes the m ost expensive Indian batter, he becomes the first Indian player ever to cross Rs 25 crore in an IPL auction!
Shreyas Iyer goes for a record Rs 26.75 crore in the IPL auction, he was sold to Punjab Kings. Sensational moments in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Punjab Kings have now spent Rs 44.75 crore on Arshdeep and Shreyas Iyer.
RR kick off the bidding, with GT joining in shortly after. RR eventually pull out at Rs 9.25 crore, but PBKS jump in and stay in the race until Rs 13.25 crore. LSG then challenge GT, and the bid climbs to Rs 15.75 crore, at which point LSG back out. The England captain will be heading to GT for next season.
KKR are back in for their experienced pacer. The bid has already reached Rs 10.50 crore!
All right, his record has been shattered, can it be reset again? MI start the bid and their battle is with KKR at first. MI pull out after raising for INR 6.25 crore after which DC enter the fray. KKR pull out after DC raise for INR 10.25 crore after which RCB come in for their former player. DC stay strong though and finally takes Starc at INR 11.75 crore.
𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱-𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗵 🔝— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024
The record is broken again. Rishabh Pant heads to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 Crore, toppling Shreyas Iyer's brief reign. A stunning move by Sanjiv Goenka and his team. And with that, the first marquee set concludes.
Shamin will be wearing the orange of SRH, partnering with Pat Cummins in the attack. That’s a fearsome duo for the other teams to face.
Miller's base price was Rs. 1.50 crore, and the bidding began with Gujarat Titans. Royal Challengers Bengaluru quickly placed their bid, followed by Delhi Capitals entering the fray. RCB continued their pursuit, but DC pulled out at Rs. 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants then made their move at Rs. 7.50 crore, and RCB stepped back. Gujarat Titans chose not to exercise their RTM option.
Yuzvendra Chahal's bidding has soared to Rs. 14 crore, with Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants fiercely competing for the IPL's all-time leading wicket-taker.
Gujarat Titans start the bidding for Mohammed Siraj at Rs. 2 crore, with CSK quickly joining the race. As the price crosses Rs. 8 crore, CSK pulls out. Gujarat Titans continue to lead with a bid of Rs. 8.25 crore, but Rajasthan Royals enter the competition. RR raises the bid to Rs. 12 crore, but GT counters it. RR eventually backs out, and RCB chooses not to use their RTM.
RCB begins the bidding for Liam Livingstone at Rs. 2 crore, with SRH quickly raising it to Rs. 2.20 crore. RCB counters with a bid of Rs. 4 crore, followed by Delhi Capitals entering the race at Rs. 4.25 crore. As the price crosses the Rs. 6 crore mark, CSK places a bid of Rs. 6.75 crore. RCB raises it to Rs. 8.25 crore, and CSK responds with Rs. 8.50 crore. RCB then pushes it to Rs. 8.75 crore, at which point CSK withdraws. PBKS opts not to exercise its RTM.
The much awaited KL Rahul up for signing. KKR starts and RCB ups it to Rs. 2.20 crore.
KL Rahul is acquired by Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore. After intense bidding between KKR, RCB, and DC, the price surged to INR 14 crore, with CSK eventually bowing out. LSG opted not to use their RTM.
1. Yuzvendra Chahal - Rs. 18 crore (PBKS)
2. KL Rahul - Rs. 14 crore (DC)
3. Mohammed Siraj - Rs. 12.25 crore (GT)
4. Mohammed Shami - Rs. 10 crore (SRH)
5. Liam Livingstone - Rs. 8.75 crore (RCB)
6. David Miller - Rs. 7.50 crore (LSG)
RCB - Rs. 74.25 crore
CSK - Rs. 55 crore
KKR - Rs. 51 crore
PBKS - Rs. 47.75 crore
DC - Rs. 47.25 crore
MI - Rs. 45 crore
RR - Rs. 41 crore
LSG - Rs. 34.50 crore
SRH - Rs. 35 crore
GT - Rs. 30.25 crore
The IPL Auction 2025 delivered a mix of expected and surprising outcomes. While Rishabh Pant topping the charts as the most expensive player wasn't shocking, LSG's aggressive bid of Rs 27 crore to outdo DC's RTM certainly grabbed attention. Shreyas Iyer also fetched a massive Rs 26.75 crore, surpassing KL Rahul's Rs 14 crore by a significant margin, which was unexpected.
With the Marquee Set now complete, the biggest names have found new homes, and the dynamics of the teams have already begun to shift. As always, the IPL auction proved to be as unpredictable as ever!
Delhi Capitals (DC): 6 players (2 overseas) | 19 slots left
Punjab Kings (PBKS): 5 players | 20 slots left
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 6 players (3 overseas) | 19 slots left
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 4 players (1 overseas) | 21 slots left
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 5 players (1 overseas) | 20 slots left
Mumbai Indians (MI): 5 players | 20 slots left
Gujarat Titans (GT): 8 players (3 overseas) | 17 slots left
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 7 players (2 overseas) | 18 slots left
Rajasthan Royals (RR): 6 players (1 overseas) | 19 slots left
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 6 players (2 overseas) | 19 slots left
Next up in the IPL auction are capped batters, following the two Marquee player sets. The players on the auction block include Harry Brook, Devon Conway, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aiden Markram, Devdutt Padikkal, David Warner, and Rahul Tripathi.
Harry Brook, with a base price of Rs. 2 crore, sees CSK make the first bid, followed by PBKS. The price quickly moves past Rs. 4 crore. CSK bids Rs. 4.80 crore, and PBKS raises it to Rs. 5 crore. CSK responds with Rs. 5.75 crore but pulls out when PBKS increases the bid to Rs. 6 crore. Delhi Capitals enter the race at Rs. 6.25 crore and secure the player.
Devdutt Padikkal goes unsold. A surprising outcome in the first round, but he’s surely to return for bidding later.
A base price of Rs 2 crore for Markram. LSG made the first bid. There are no other bids and LSG gets the batter.
Devon Conway’s bidding climbs to Rs. 6 crore after a slow start. The Kiwi batter secures a solid price as CSK snaps him up.
The bidding war between CSK and KKR ends as KKR bows out at Rs. 3.20 crore, unable to reclaim their former player. CSK secures the experienced batter.
A surprising outcome as the seasoned Australian batter, with a base price of Rs. 2 crore, finds no takers in the first round.
Starting with a base price of Rs. 2 crore, Delhi Capitals opened the bidding. Punjab Kings entered at Rs. 2.20 crore, followed by LSG at Rs. 2.40 crore. The competition narrowed to PBKS and LSG, pushing the price to Rs. 5.25 crore before PBKS raised it to Rs. 5.50 crore. Delhi Capitals used their RTM option, and PBKS responded with Rs. 9 crore, which DC matched to secure Fraser-McGurk.
With a base price of Rs. 2 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans engaged in an intense bidding war for the IPL 2024 Purple Cap winner. Gujarat Titans held the highest bid at Rs. 5 crore, but SRH persisted, forcing GT to raise their bid to Rs. 6 crore. SRH then took the lead at Rs. 6.75 crore before Punjab Kings used their RTM option. However, SRH countered with Rs. 8 crore, prompting PBKS to withdraw.
The bidding started at Rs. 1.50 crore, with Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings competing early. The price climbed past Rs. 2 crore as PBKS held the bid at Rs. 3.20 crore. CSK exercised their RTM option, prompting PBKS to raise the bid to Rs. 4 crore. CSK matched the bid, securing Rachin Ravindra for Rs. 4 crore.
The veteran spinner is set to don the yellow jersey once again. Having left Chennai Super Kings in 2015, Ashwin's journey with CSK marked the beginning of his rise to stardom. Am awaited homecoming for the experienced campaigner
KKR secures their star all-rounder after an intense bidding war. Starting at a base price of Rs. 2 crore, the battle began with LSG and KKR but quickly escalated as RCB entered the fray. The price soared past Rs. 20 crore, with KKR and RCB exchanging bids. RCB's final offer of Rs. 23.50 crore was topped by KKR at Rs. 23.75 crore, ensuring Iyer remains with the Knight Riders.
A base price of Rs. 2 crore kicked off the bidding with RCB leading. The competition heated up as CSK entered, pushing the price past Rs. 6 crore. RCB stayed aggressive, bidding Rs. 6.75 crore, while CSK briefly pulled out but returned with Rs. 8.50 crore. PBKS joined the fray at Rs. 9 crore, and their Rs. 11 crore bid ultimately forced RCB to bow out. LSG had the option to use their RTM but chose not to, securing Stoinis for Punjab Kings.
After a brief battle between LSG and SRH, DC decided not to use their RTM despite deliberating for a while. Marsh is now heading to Lucknow Super Giants.Mitch Marsh sold to LSG for INR 3.40 crore
Maxwell is back at Punjab, adding to their intriguing squad for the season
Harry Brook - Rs. 6.25 crore (DC)
Devdutt Padikkal - UNSOLD
Aiden Markram - Rs. 2 crore (LSG)
Devon Conway - Rs. 6 crore (CSK)
Rahul Tripathi - Rs. 3.40 crore (CSK)
David Warner - UNSOLD
Jake Fraser-McGurk - Rs. 9 crore (DC)
Harshal Patel - Rs. 8 crore (SRH)
Rachin Ravindra - Rs. 4 crore (CSK)
R. Ashwin - Rs. 9.75 crore (CSK)
Venkatesh Iyer - Rs. 23.75 crore (KKR)
Marcus Stoinis - Rs. 11 crore (PBKS)
Mitchell Marsh - Rs. 3.40 crore (LSG)
Glenn Maxwell - Rs. 4.20 crore (PBKS)
Quinton de Kock
Jonny Bairstow
Ishan Kishan
Phil Salt
Jitesh Sharma
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
A base price of Rs. 2 crore for de Kock, and SRH kickstarts the bidding. PBKS considers briefly, but MI raises it to Rs. 2.20 crore. SRH counters with Rs. 2.40 crore, but MI quickly matches. KKR enters at Rs. 3.20 crore, and MI pushes it further. In the end, KKR secures the bid at Rs. 3.60 crore, with no other bidders. LSG opts not to use their RTM.
It's been a tough period for the England batter, with his spot in the national side uncertain across formats. This is reflected in his unsold status during the first round of bidding.
A base price of Rs. 2 crore for Salt, with MI making the initial bid. RCB quickly joins in, and MI pulls out at Rs. 4 crore. KKR enters the bidding at Rs. 4.20 crore, but RCB continues to drive the price upwards. The bid exceeds Rs. 7 crore, and KKR raises it to Rs. 7.75 crore. RCB responds with a bid of Rs. 8 crore, pushing the price further. The battle intensifies as the bid reaches Rs. 9.75 crore with KKR, and RCB raises it to Rs. 10 crore and then Rs. 10.50 crore. KKR pushes the price to Rs. 10.75 crore, but RCB secures the final bid at Rs. 11.50 crore.
Big smiles on the SRH table as PBKS pull out after their final bid of INR 11 crore. Ishan Kishan will not be in blue next season.
A base price of Rs. 2 crore, and LSG makes the first bid. KKR joins the bidding at Rs. 2.20 crore, pushing the price beyond Rs. 6 crore. RCB enters with Rs. 9 crore, but LSG keeps the pressure on. LSG pulls out at Rs. 10 crore, and MI enters the fray at Rs. 10.25 crore. RCB raises the bid to Rs. 11 crore, and MI withdraws at Rs. 12.50 crore, securing Hazlewood for RCB.
RCB initially seemed to have secured Jitesh Sharma for INR 7 crore, but Punjab Kings exercised their RTM option after careful consideration. RCB responded by raising their bid to INR 11 crore, clinching the deal.
A base price of Rs. 2 crore for Prasidh saw an intense bidding war between RR and GT. The price surged past Rs. 8 crore, with GT holding the bid at Rs. 9 crore. RR raised it to Rs. 9.25 crore but eventually pulled out.
CSK and LSG vied for Khaleel's services, with LSG's final bid reaching INR 4.60 crore.
It's a well-deserved big payday for T Natarajan.
Key to SRH's run to the final last season, he will now play for a new team for the first time.
The bidding war was solely between RR, his team last season, and MI, his previous team.
The bid quickly soared to Rs 7 crore before both sides slowed down. Ultimately, MI triumphed, making this their first acquisition of the day.
The Sri Lankan spinner is the first name in the next set of capped spinners. RR initiated the bid, facing no competition initially. MI then entered, driving the price up to Rs 4.40 crore, but RR ultimately secured the player.
Chahar, with a base price of Rs 1 crore, saw early interest from SRH and MI. MI withdrew at Rs 1.90 crore, making way for LSG to join at Rs 2.20 crore. Ultimately, SRH secured him for Rs 3.20 crore.
MI started the bid for Noor, with CSK joining the race.
The two teams continued to compete until CSK appeared to have secured him for INR 5 crore. However, GT activated the RTM card, prompting CSK to raise their bid to Rs 10 crore, sealing the deal.
KKR initiated the bid and engaged in a tussle with CSK, who eventually pulled out at Rs 2.80 crore. Angkrish Raghuvanshi returns to KKR.
He was initially announced as sold to SRH for Rs 2.80 crore, but KKR had raised a paddle.
The bidding continued, but SRH ultimately secured him with their next bid.
MI used the RTM card to counter RR's winning bid of Rs 3.40 crore.
RR then raised the bid to Rs 5.25 crore, prompting MI to immediately use their RTM paddle. It’s a huge payday for Naman Dhir.
The bidding battle began with LSG and RCB, followed by a face-off between LSG and PBKS. Ultimately, LSG secured the winning bid at Rs 4.20 crore, with SRH choosing not to use the RTM card.
PBKS was determined to bring Brar back. They first competed with LSG and then with MI for the final bid.
Vijay Shankar last played for India in 2019, making him an uncapped player due to the "MS Dhoni rule." CSK placed the first bid, which was countered by GT. The two sides went head to head until CSK secured the winning bid.
Ashutosh, one of two completely unknown players who impressed for PBKS, became a target for the franchise.
Initially, RCB and RR competed for him, but PBKS entered the bidding at Rs 1.60 crore. The battle continued with DC, and PBKS eventually pulled out at Rs 3.60 crore.
Rasikh Dar has been sold to RCB for Rs 2 crores. However, DC used their RTM card. After some big deliberation, RCB put the price up to 6 crore and DC decided to not go ahead.
A bidding war ensued for Mohit Sharma as GT and DC clashed.
The bid rose to Rs 2.2 crore before both sides started to deliberate. Gujarat ultimately decided to drop out, and Sharma was secured by DC.
SRH initiated the bid for Vyshak, but it quickly turned into a battle between GT and PBKS.
Ultimately, PBKS secured him with a winning bid of Rs 1.80 crore.
Vaibhav Arora entered the bidding, with KKR and RR driving the price above Rs 1 crore. After brief interest from DC, KKR secured him for Rs 1.8 crore.
PBKS and GT fought for Yash Thakur’s signature, with GT eventually pulling out at a final bid of Rs 1.50 crore.
CSK and SRH then competed for Simarjeet, and SRH emerged victorious with a bid of Rs 1.50 crore.