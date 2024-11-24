IPL Auction 2025 Day 1 Live Updates | Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul included in marquee players set; bidding to start at 3.30

The countdown is on! The stage is set in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where 577 players are up for grabs in this two-day extravaganza. As the IPL ventures into new territories, the auction promises a mix of fresh faces and familiar names—players who have helped shape the league into the phenomenon it is today. With new leagues emerging every year, the pool of talent keeps expanding, making the auction dynamics as thrilling as the competition itself. For teams, this is where long-term strategies take shape.
A staggering 574 players are up for grabs over the next two days. Among them, 48 are capped Indian players, while 193 are overseas capped players. Initially, 1,574 players had registered, but the final list was pruned down by about 1,000. The pool now comprises 366 Indian players and 208 overseas players, with just three from associate nations.
Ahead of the auction, the 10 franchises collectively retained 46 players. With each squad allowed a maximum of 25 players, including up to eight overseas players, there are effectively 204 slots to fill.
As this is a mega-auction, several high-profile players are on offer. The excitement kicks off with the two Marquee Sets, each featuring six big-name players. Of the 12 marquee players, seven are Indians.
Set 1 includes Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, and Mitchell Starc. Notably, Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their maiden IPL title last year, was not retained, making his presence on the block a major highlight.
Set 2 features KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Liam Livingstone, and David Miller. Each of these marquee players carries a base price of Rs 2 crore and will be auctioned during the first hour and a half of proceedings.
Making a comeback this season is the Right to Match (RTM) card, last seen during the 2018 auction. For those unfamiliar, the RTM card allows teams to re-acquire players they were unable to retain. For example, if Mumbai Indians successfully bid for a player who played for Delhi Capitals last season, Delhi can use the RTM card to reclaim the player at the same price.
This year, however, there’s an added twist. Teams can counter the RTM claim by increasing their bid. In such cases, the original team wishing to use the RTM card must outbid the new offer to secure the player, potentially sparking intense bidding wars.
It’s worth noting that not all teams can use the RTM card. Franchises were allowed to retain up to six players prior to the auction, and those who maxed out this quota are ineligible for RTM. As a result, KKR and Rajasthan Royals (RR), having retained their full six players, cannot use the RTM option.
The stage is set, the players are ready, and the drama is about to unfold. Let the mega-auction begin!
Each franchise began with a ₹120 crore purse for this year's auction, marking a 20% increase from last season. However, varying retention strategies mean teams now have different amounts left to spend.
Punjab Kings lead the pack with a massive ₹110.5 crore purse, having retained only two uncapped players, Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. At the other end of the spectrum, Rajasthan Royals have the smallest purse, with just ₹41 crore. Notably, Punjab's purse is significantly larger than second-placed RCB, who have ₹83 crore, which is closer to the average range this season.
Here’s a breakdown of each team’s remaining purse:
Punjab Kings: ₹110.5 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: ₹83 crore
Delhi Capitals: ₹73 crore
Gujarat Titans: ₹69 crore
Lucknow Super Giants: ₹69 crore
Chennai Super Kings: ₹55 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders: ₹51 crore
Mumbai Indians: ₹45 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad: ₹45 crore
Rajasthan Royals: ₹41 crore
This year’s IPL auction marks a historic first in Saudi Arabia, with Jeddah hosting the event. As the second-largest city in the country after Riyadh, Jeddah becomes only the second location outside India to host an IPL-related event.
The auction will take place at the Abadi Al Johar Arena, a newly inaugurated venue named after the legendary Saudi singer. Since its completion in just 79 days this July, the arena has hosted several musical concerts. It boasts a capacity of 5,000 seats and room for over 10,000 standing attendees.
The auction is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local time).
The accelerated auction process will begin after the first 116 players have been presented for bidding. Ricky Bhui, listed as the 117th player, is part of the second group of uncapped batters.
This phase will be divided into two parts. In the first, franchises can nominate players from numbers 117 to 574 for inclusion in the auction. The second part will involve unsold or unpresented players from the full list of 574, allowing franchises another chance to re-nominate them for bidding.
BCCI has confirmed the dates for the next three IPL seasons in a letter to the franchises. IPL 2025 is set to take place from March 14 to May 25.
Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting expressed his ambition to transform the franchise into one of the IPL's powerhouses. Reflecting on his experience with successful teams like Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, where he helped lead DC to multiple playoff appearances, Ponting highlighted the appeal of Punjab Kings' younger talent.
“The main attraction was the opportunity to start from scratch,” he said. “The goal is to make the franchise one of the powerhouses of the IPL, creating a dynamic and fun-loving environment that everyone wants to be a part of,” Ponting told Star Sports.
Retained players: Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (Rs 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma (Rs 8 crore)
RTM options: 1 (uncapped)
Retained players: Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 23 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (Rs 14 crore), Travis Head (Rs 14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (Rs 6 crore)
RTM options: 1 (uncapped)
Retained players: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 4 crore)
RTM options: 1 (capped/uncapped)
Retained players: Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore)
RTM options: 3 (capped/uncapped)
Retained players: Axar Patel (Rs 16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 10 crore), Abishek Porel (Rs 4 crore)
RTM options: 2 (capped/uncapped)
Retained players: Rinku Singh (Rs 13 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 12 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 12 crore), Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Harshit Rana (Rs 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)
RTM options: None
Retained players: Sanju Samson (Rs 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 18 crore), Riyan Parag (Rs 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 4 crore)
RTM options: None
Retained players: Rashid Khan (Rs 18 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 16.50 crore), Sai Sudharsan (Rs 8.50 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 4 crore)
RTM options: 1 (capped)
Retained players: Nicholas Pooran (Rs 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 11 crore), Mayank Yadav (Rs 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (Rs 4 crore), Ayush Badoni (Rs 4 crore)
RTM options: 1 (capped)
Retained players: Shashank Singh (Rs 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 4 crore)
RTM options: 4 (capped)
On the opening day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Player Auction, 84 cricketers from the first 12 sets will go under the hammer, with auctioneer Mallika Sagar presiding over the proceedings.
Where to watch?
The auction will be broadcast live on Star Sports, with live streaming available on the JioCinema app and website.
The Marquee Set players will be the first to go under the gavel today, meaning any record-breaking bids could be made before 5:30 PM IST. Among the 12 names in this elite group, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul stand out as headline attractions. However, it’s worth noting that neither has the T20 stats to rival overseas stars like Jos Buttler or David Miller, raising the possibility of a surprise in today’s bidding.
Another name to watch is Yuzvendra Chahal, a consistent wicket-taker who has been surprisingly released by both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in recent years. These dynamics could lead to fierce competition for some of the overseas players and unexpected big-money deals.