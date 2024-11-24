Cricket

IPL Auction 2025 Day 1 Live Updates | Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul included in marquee players set; bidding to start at 3.30

The two-day IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will determine the 204 player slots remaining for the 2025 season and beyond. From over a thousand entrants, 577 players have been shortlisted for the event.
IPL Auction 2025 Day 1 Live Updates | Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul included in marquee players set; bidding to start at 3.30
Online Desk
Summary

The countdown is on! The stage is set in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where 577 players are up for grabs in this two-day extravaganza. As the IPL ventures into new territories, the auction promises a mix of fresh faces and familiar names—players who have helped shape the league into the phenomenon it is today. With new leagues emerging every year, the pool of talent keeps expanding, making the auction dynamics as thrilling as the competition itself. For teams, this is where long-term strategies take shape.

The Basics

A staggering 574 players are up for grabs over the next two days. Among them, 48 are capped Indian players, while 193 are overseas capped players. Initially, 1,574 players had registered, but the final list was pruned down by about 1,000. The pool now comprises 366 Indian players and 208 overseas players, with just three from associate nations.

Ahead of the auction, the 10 franchises collectively retained 46 players. With each squad allowed a maximum of 25 players, including up to eight overseas players, there are effectively 204 slots to fill.

Marquee Sets

As this is a mega-auction, several high-profile players are on offer. The excitement kicks off with the two Marquee Sets, each featuring six big-name players. Of the 12 marquee players, seven are Indians.

Set 1 includes Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, and Mitchell Starc. Notably, Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their maiden IPL title last year, was not retained, making his presence on the block a major highlight.

Set 2 features KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Liam Livingstone, and David Miller. Each of these marquee players carries a base price of Rs 2 crore and will be auctioned during the first hour and a half of proceedings.

The Return of the RTM Rule, With a Twist

Making a comeback this season is the Right to Match (RTM) card, last seen during the 2018 auction. For those unfamiliar, the RTM card allows teams to re-acquire players they were unable to retain. For example, if Mumbai Indians successfully bid for a player who played for Delhi Capitals last season, Delhi can use the RTM card to reclaim the player at the same price.

This year, however, there’s an added twist. Teams can counter the RTM claim by increasing their bid. In such cases, the original team wishing to use the RTM card must outbid the new offer to secure the player, potentially sparking intense bidding wars.

It’s worth noting that not all teams can use the RTM card. Franchises were allowed to retain up to six players prior to the auction, and those who maxed out this quota are ineligible for RTM. As a result, KKR and Rajasthan Royals (RR), having retained their full six players, cannot use the RTM option.

The stage is set, the players are ready, and the drama is about to unfold. Let the mega-auction begin!

Available Purses for the Auction

Each franchise began with a ₹120 crore purse for this year's auction, marking a 20% increase from last season. However, varying retention strategies mean teams now have different amounts left to spend.

Punjab Kings lead the pack with a massive ₹110.5 crore purse, having retained only two uncapped players, Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. At the other end of the spectrum, Rajasthan Royals have the smallest purse, with just ₹41 crore. Notably, Punjab's purse is significantly larger than second-placed RCB, who have ₹83 crore, which is closer to the average range this season.

Here’s a breakdown of each team’s remaining purse:

  • Punjab Kings: ₹110.5 crore

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru: ₹83 crore

  • Delhi Capitals: ₹73 crore

  • Gujarat Titans: ₹69 crore

  • Lucknow Super Giants: ₹69 crore

  • Chennai Super Kings: ₹55 crore

  • Kolkata Knight Riders: ₹51 crore

  • Mumbai Indians: ₹45 crore

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad: ₹45 crore

  • Rajasthan Royals: ₹41 crore

Venue and Timings

This year’s IPL auction marks a historic first in Saudi Arabia, with Jeddah hosting the event. As the second-largest city in the country after Riyadh, Jeddah becomes only the second location outside India to host an IPL-related event.

The auction will take place at the Abadi Al Johar Arena, a newly inaugurated venue named after the legendary Saudi singer. Since its completion in just 79 days this July, the arena has hosted several musical concerts. It boasts a capacity of 5,000 seats and room for over 10,000 standing attendees.

The auction is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local time).

What is the accelerated auction rule?

The accelerated auction process will begin after the first 116 players have been presented for bidding. Ricky Bhui, listed as the 117th player, is part of the second group of uncapped batters.

This phase will be divided into two parts. In the first, franchises can nominate players from numbers 117 to 574 for inclusion in the auction. The second part will involve unsold or unpresented players from the full list of 574, allowing franchises another chance to re-nominate them for bidding.

IPL 2025 dates

BCCI has confirmed the dates for the next three IPL seasons in a letter to the franchises. IPL 2025 is set to take place from March 14 to May 25.

PBKS coach Ponting aims to transform franchise into IPL powerhouse

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting expressed his ambition to transform the franchise into one of the IPL's powerhouses. Reflecting on his experience with successful teams like Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, where he helped lead DC to multiple playoff appearances, Ponting highlighted the appeal of Punjab Kings' younger talent.

“The main attraction was the opportunity to start from scratch,” he said. “The goal is to make the franchise one of the powerhouses of the IPL, creating a dynamic and fun-loving environment that everyone wants to be a part of,” Ponting told Star Sports.

Loading...

IPL 2025: Retained Players and RTM Options

Mumbai Indians

  • Retained players: Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (Rs 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma (Rs 8 crore)

  • RTM options: 1 (uncapped)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • Retained players: Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 23 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (Rs 14 crore), Travis Head (Rs 14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (Rs 6 crore)

  • RTM options: 1 (uncapped)

Chennai Super Kings

  • Retained players: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 4 crore)

  • RTM options: 1 (capped/uncapped)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • Retained players: Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore)

  • RTM options: 3 (capped/uncapped)

Delhi Capitals

  • Retained players: Axar Patel (Rs 16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 10 crore), Abishek Porel (Rs 4 crore)

  • RTM options: 2 (capped/uncapped)

Kolkata Knight Riders

  • Retained players: Rinku Singh (Rs 13 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 12 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 12 crore), Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Harshit Rana (Rs 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)

  • RTM options: None

Rajasthan Royals

  • Retained players: Sanju Samson (Rs 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 18 crore), Riyan Parag (Rs 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 4 crore)

  • RTM options: None

Gujarat Titans

  • Retained players: Rashid Khan (Rs 18 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 16.50 crore), Sai Sudharsan (Rs 8.50 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 4 crore)

  • RTM options: 1 (capped)

Lucknow Super Giants

  • Retained players: Nicholas Pooran (Rs 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 11 crore), Mayank Yadav (Rs 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (Rs 4 crore), Ayush Badoni (Rs 4 crore)

  • RTM options: 1 (capped)

Punjab Kings

  • Retained players: Shashank Singh (Rs 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 4 crore)

  • RTM options: 4 (capped)

IPL Auction 2025: 84 players set for Day One auction

On the opening day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Player Auction, 84 cricketers from the first 12 sets will go under the hammer, with auctioneer Mallika Sagar presiding over the proceedings.

IPL Auction 2025: Live Streaming Details

Where to watch?
The auction will be broadcast live on Star Sports, with live streaming available on the JioCinema app and website.

The Big Draws

The Marquee Set players will be the first to go under the gavel today, meaning any record-breaking bids could be made before 5:30 PM IST. Among the 12 names in this elite group, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul stand out as headline attractions. However, it’s worth noting that neither has the T20 stats to rival overseas stars like Jos Buttler or David Miller, raising the possibility of a surprise in today’s bidding.

Another name to watch is Yuzvendra Chahal, a consistent wicket-taker who has been surprisingly released by both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in recent years. These dynamics could lead to fierce competition for some of the overseas players and unexpected big-money deals.

Indian Premier League
IPL auction
Jio Cinema
IPL Auction 2025 Day 1
IPL Auction 2025

Key Events

IPL 2025: Retained Players and RTM Options

IPL Auction 2025: Live Streaming Details

The Big Draws

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com