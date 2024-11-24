Perth Test Day 3: Majestic Jaiswal 141 not out as India pile pain on Australia

PERTH: Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal burnished his soaring reputation Sunday with a majestic unbeaten 141 as India piled on the runs to take the first Test in Perth away from Australia.

At lunch on day three the visitors were 275-1, a commanding 321-run lead on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate and get harder to bat on.

Devdutt Padikkal was not-out 25 alongside the 22-year-old Jaiswal, with Australia's only joy the wicket of KL Rahul for 77.

His demise snapped a 201-run opening partnership, a record for India in Australia.

The visitors resumed with a 218-run advantage after seizing control on day two with a gutsy batting performance.

Jaiswal and Rahul had survived the entire third session after Australia were dismissed for 104 in reply to India's 150, and they picked up where they left off.