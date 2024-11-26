From almost being a MI net bowler to a Rs 4.8 crore signing: Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar's story

CHENNAI: Less than a year ago, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar was excited to be a net bowler for Mumbai Indians for the 2024 edition. The then MI head coach Mark Boucher had spotted him ahead of the season. The five-time champions even sent a car for Allah to travel to Abu Dhabi from Dubai where he was with the U-19 national team for the Asia Cup in December last year.
Destiny, however, has something else in store for the Afghanistan teenager as he was denied visa. The authorities concerned apparently said a net bowler cannot be given an Indian visa as a player. The right arm off-break bowler though later was signed by the eventual champions Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for compatriot Mujeeb Ur Rahman in March but didn't get a game.
Cut back to present, the 18-year-old mystery spinner, who has played eight ODIs for Afghanistan so far, is set to rub shoulders with MI players in the 2025 edition. The franchise for whom he was eager to serve even as a net bowler has bought him for a whopping Rs 4.8 crore on Day 2 of the mega auction in Jeddah on Monday.
"It all changed in less than a year. From a heartbreak of not being able to be a net bowler to being valued for more than four crore by the same franchise. It happens if one keeps striving hard," Atta Mohammad Ghazanfar, Allah's elder brother, who initiated him into cricket, told this daily from Kabul.
While the Ghazanfar family was glued to their television set as franchises splurged big money to hire services of the youngest member of the household, the cricketer himself was busy featuring for Team Abu Dhabi against New York Strikers at the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 in Abu Dhabi. "We haven't spoken to him yet as he was busy playing a match for his franchise. I know he must be excited when he came to know about his acquisition by one of the most successful teams of the IPL," added Atta.
Allah began his cricketing journey in 2020 and Atta inspired him to pursue his dream despite a stiff resistance from father Khayal Mohammad Ghazanfar. "My father always wanted his children to excel in academics. In our society, people are not very familiar with cricket. My father used to believe that cricket was a waste of time. He even termed me the biggest enemy of my brother when I initiated Allah into cricket," Atta had told this daily in March after KKR signed Allah.
However, a lot of water has flown under the bridge since then and the family including the father is enjoying the success of Allah. "Everyone is over the moon, including father. Credit goes to Allah as he is a hard worker. I always believe one has to develop his personality to be successful. He did that remarkably. As a family, we motivated him and showed confidence in his abilities. That support is important as it helps an individual to achieve his dream," said Atta, who works with a cricket academy where around 1800 aspirants hone their skills to be future superstars.
In the beginning, Allah used to be a pacer but one of his coaches, Roze Khan, asked him to bowl spin. "He is a quick learner and used to bamboozle Afghanistan stars with his skills in his early days. Around three years ago, I told him he is going to play in all T20 leagues across the globe as I had full faith in his abilities. He didn't believe me then but now he agrees dreams can be achieved if you pursue it with devotion and dedication," signed off Atta.