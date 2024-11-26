From almost being a MI net bowler to a Rs 4.8 crore signing: Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar's story

While the Ghazanfar family was glued to their television set as franchises splurged big money to hire services of the youngest member of the household, the cricketer himself was busy featuring for Team Abu Dhabi against New York Strikers at the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 in Abu Dhabi. "We haven't spoken to him yet as he was busy playing a match for his franchise. I know he must be excited when he came to know about his acquisition by one of the most successful teams of the IPL," added Atta.

Allah began his cricketing journey in 2020 and Atta inspired him to pursue his dream despite a stiff resistance from father Khayal Mohammad Ghazanfar. "My father always wanted his children to excel in academics. In our society, people are not very familiar with cricket. My father used to believe that cricket was a waste of time. He even termed me the biggest enemy of my brother when I initiated Allah into cricket," Atta had told this daily in March after KKR signed Allah.

However, a lot of water has flown under the bridge since then and the family including the father is enjoying the success of Allah. "Everyone is over the moon, including father. Credit goes to Allah as he is a hard worker. I always believe one has to develop his personality to be successful. He did that remarkably. As a family, we motivated him and showed confidence in his abilities. That support is important as it helps an individual to achieve his dream," said Atta, who works with a cricket academy where around 1800 aspirants hone their skills to be future superstars.

In the beginning, Allah used to be a pacer but one of his coaches, Roze Khan, asked him to bowl spin. "He is a quick learner and used to bamboozle Afghanistan stars with his skills in his early days. Around three years ago, I told him he is going to play in all T20 leagues across the globe as I had full faith in his abilities. He didn't believe me then but now he agrees dreams can be achieved if you pursue it with devotion and dedication," signed off Atta.