'Would have played 120 Tests': Australia remembers cricketer Phil Hughes 10 years after death

SYDNEY: Family and team-mates paid tribute to "infectious" Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes on Wednesday, 10 years since he died after being struck on the neck while batting.

Hughes, who played 26 Tests, died from bleeding on the brain after he was hit by a rising ball during a domestic match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in November 2014.

Images of the 25-year-old lying helpless on the pitch as players rushed to his aid shocked the world cricket community and his death sparked an outpouring of grief and calls to make the game safer.

"Phillip was a loving, humorous and an infectious person to be around," his family said in a statement released on the 10-year anniversary of his death.

"He played cricket for all the right reasons and had the ability to take it all in his stride. He loved being a part of a team and representing Australia for the game he loved so deeply," they said.

Fast bowler Sean Abbott, who delivered the fatal bouncer, was visibly emotional during a tribute to Hughes before a domestic fixture on Wednesday.

Abbott, part of Australia's winning squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, dabbed at his eyes as teammates rallied to console him.

Former teammate David Warner said Hughes would have been just as good, "if not better", than himself and fellow batting great Steve Smith.