Champions Trophy: Hybrid model not acceptable to PCB; ICC board to meet on Friday

CHENNAI: A day before an all-important ICC board meeting scheduled to be held virtually to finalise the schedule of the 2025 Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday conveyed to the world governing body that the hybrid model is not acceptable to it.

The ICC awarded the tournament to Pakistan, who are reigning champions by virtue of winning the 2017 edition, in 2021. The tournament was originally slated to be held in February-March across Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. However, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) a few weeks ago told the ICC that its team will not travel to Pakistan, delaying the finalisation of the schedule.

"The PCB told the ICC this afternoon that hybrid is a non-starter and they need to present something new at the board meeting on Friday," a source closely monitoring the situation told The New Indian Express. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4PM IST on Friday. Speaking on the hybrid model, the source said, "PCB will reject the offer. The onus is now on the ICC to come up with a solution acceptable to all including the PCB."

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi also spoke to local media on Wednesday night while inspecting ongoing construction works at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. "It is just not possible that while Pakistan keeps on going and playing in India in all events, the Indian authorities are not willing to send their team to play in Pakistan. We can't have such an unequal situation," Naqvi told reporters. He also reiterated that the outcome of the ICC meeting will be conveyed to the Pakistan government, which in turn will take a final call.