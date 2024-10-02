Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain from limited-overs cricket

KARACHI: Babar Azam has tendered his resignation for the second time as Pakistan's captain with Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace him in limited-overs formats later this month.

Babar released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) around midnight on Wednesday announcing he had informed the Pakistan Cricket Board and team management about his desire to quit sometime last month.

While Babar did not state when he had informed the board and team management about his decision to quit, the 29-year-old said he wanted to focus on his batting while shedding off the workload as a skipper.

"I'm sharing some news with you today. I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month," Babar wrote.

"It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus on my playing role," he added.