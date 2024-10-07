Cheering from stands, UAE stars take lessons

DUBAI: The Dubai International Stadium was absolutely buzzing on the bright Sunday afternoon for India versus Pakistan. While the cricketing rivalry between these two countries doesn’t have that much of a history compared to the men’s game, the crowd showed up.
Precisely, a 15935-strong crowd cheered for both teams. Amongst them was the special group of players. They are the hosts, but on Sunday, the players from the UAE women’s cricket team were also the most excited spectators on the ground.
“It was a brilliant experience, “UAE’s spinner Vaishnave Mahesh told this daily after the match. “It is so lovely to watch the women’s game get so much crowd at the neutral venue. Ever since Asha (Joy) Di made it to the national team, I have watched her bowling closely, but today I observed it closely. I wanted to absorb as much as I could while watching today,” she added.
When asked about the standout moment of the game for the cricketers turned spectators, the two moments took the cake. Richa Ghosh’s diving catch to dismiss the opposition captain was closely followed by the two wickets Fatima took in an over to shift the momentum in Pakistan’s way.
UAE’s regular team manager, Subha Srinivasan, has been attached to the Indian team as a liaison officer and the team could not be proud of one of their own. As the Indian team was getting on the bus after the match, this group of players was there to cheer Srinivas.
They were one of the loudest. The instantly named “Shubha Ji Cheer Squad” did not fade even with those looks. “She is one of us and is now attached to one of the biggest teams in the world and we cannot be more proud of her. Her insights on what team culture looks like can be passed onto us when we take the field. We can improve so much from it. And yes we are the biggest cheer squad of Subha ji. And I want her to do well.”
When asked if the heat and the conditions can get. better many of them chuckled and said “This is Dubai’s winter. It will take time for players to adjust with it but it is as pleasant as it could get. We could see Australian players struggle in the heat.”
While they were watching the game, the hurt of not being there was still haunting all of them. After coming close to beating Sri Lanka, one of the participants in this edition during the Qualifiers, it could have them playing at these venues, soaking it all in.
And that is when they said in one voice that they would like to be here and soon. Dubai Cricket stadium enjoyed the cricket. But for few, it was a lesson and inspiration. It was an opportunity to cheer one of their own and they took it with both hands.