Annerie Dercksen: The heir apparent of Marizanne Kapp

DUBAI: Annerie Dercksen looked up to Marizanne Kapp since she was a young player coming through provincial cricket ranks in South Africa. So much so that she wanted to have her hero's number on her back at any cost. "In provincial cricket back home I had to pick a shirt number and I needed to be fast with it. I first wanted seven because I think I saw Kappie wearing it and she was my hero," Dercksen told this daily before the World Cup.

"They said no sorry seven is taken and then I wanted 17 because of AB de Villiers and then they said no sorry 17 is taken. I continued like that for a while but like all the shirts I wanted were taken and then I was like 77 can work and that one was available." So much was the admiration for Kapp that she looks at her jersey number as a double tribute to Kapp.

Coming into the South African pace attack that consisted of the likes of Kapp, Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka was never an easy job, but the youngster, who started out as a spinner, was welcomed in the group like one of their own. "I was a spinner up until three years ago.

Our bowling coach had to put a lot of work into me because I was a spray gun and didn't know where the ball was going. Last year I came into the environment and Shabnim was still playing, Marizanne was there and so was Ayabonga. They were probably the best fast-bowling group going around in the world. Just to be able to be in their environments and learn from them was amazing.

I wouldn't say I felt pressure because I don't think you can mention my name in the same bracket as them. Now, Shabnim is not around but Kappie has been nice to me. She has taken me under her wing. I feel grateful to be able to learn from her and be in the same environment just to see how they go about this. I think I'm privileged," the all-rounder was beaming from ear to ear speaking about her hero.