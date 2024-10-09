Annerie Dercksen: The heir apparent of Marizanne Kapp

DUBAI: Annerie Dercksen looked up to Marizanne Kapp since she was a young player coming through provincial cricket ranks in South Africa. So much so that she wanted to have her hero's number on her back at any cost. "In provincial cricket back home I had to pick a shirt number and I needed to be fast with it. I first wanted seven because I think I saw Kappie wearing it and she was my hero," Dercksen told this daily before the World Cup.
"They said no sorry seven is taken and then I wanted 17 because of AB de Villiers and then they said no sorry 17 is taken. I continued like that for a while but like all the shirts I wanted were taken and then I was like 77 can work and that one was available." So much was the admiration for Kapp that she looks at her jersey number as a double tribute to Kapp.
Coming into the South African pace attack that consisted of the likes of Kapp, Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka was never an easy job, but the youngster, who started out as a spinner, was welcomed in the group like one of their own. "I was a spinner up until three years ago.
Our bowling coach had to put a lot of work into me because I was a spray gun and didn't know where the ball was going. Last year I came into the environment and Shabnim was still playing, Marizanne was there and so was Ayabonga. They were probably the best fast-bowling group going around in the world. Just to be able to be in their environments and learn from them was amazing.
I wouldn't say I felt pressure because I don't think you can mention my name in the same bracket as them. Now, Shabnim is not around but Kappie has been nice to me. She has taken me under her wing. I feel grateful to be able to learn from her and be in the same environment just to see how they go about this. I think I'm privileged," the all-rounder was beaming from ear to ear speaking about her hero.
Along with Kapp, the other team members, especially the pace unit, have welcomed Dercksen into the setup with open arms. With the enthusiasm of youth, she has admitted to being overzealous in the nets and wanting to charge in and bowl fast. The group has calmed her down knowing what it takes to sustain at the international level.
"The pace attack, we call ourselves the bomb squad. That's sort of a response to the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup. It's made up of the people that make an impact on the team. Usually, when I'm bowling, I've got Klass and Tumi Sekhukhune next to me and I want to go and bowl fast. Even if I get hit for four, I don't want to think about it. I just want to bowl the next ball. And they are talking to me and saying 'breathe, girl, breathe. Just be relaxed.' It's an encouraging environment. There is a special bond even with Ayabonga. I am excited to see where we can go in the future," her eyes lit up speaking about it.
In this World Cup, Derksen's first one as a player, she has not had many opportunities to showcase her talent either with bat or bat, but whenever she has, the 23-year-old has made her presence felt at the highest level. Especially in the fixture against England, in her short stay of 12 minutes in Sharjah, she smashed 20 runs off 11 balls, including a six off Linsey Smith, to take South Africa past 120. Against Scotland, she only bowled an over and took a wicket in that. And her hero is already impressed.
Kapp had nothing but praise for Dercksen after the big win against Scotland. "I'm so happy for her with the few knocks she has had. When I first saw her, I immediately said, this kid is going to be good. I feel like there's still so much more that she can do. And we have not seen half of it yet. Even with her bowling, she bowls quite a heavy ball. She has been brilliant in the field and is still so young. I feel like someone in the next ten years is going to be one of the big names."
While the senior player is still around and the baton is still in the hands of Kapp to lead the charge of the world-class pace attack, with the way Dercksen is going, the coronation is not too far.