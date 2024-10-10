A journey of resilience & shared dreams: The Dayalan Hemalatha story

DUBAI: Dayalan Hemalatha had to battle every step of the way to get where she is now. Whether it was being dropped from the national setup or constant run-ins with injuries, she has endured enough for a lifetime already. In the journey that started from Chennai more than a decade ago to the 2024 T20 World Cup now in UAE, two friends, V Bobby Gulecha and S Anusha, have stood by the India batter in thick and thin.
Now, with their friend at the biggest stage, the duo is over the moon for her. "It feels proud though I could not make it to the highest level, but seeing her at the highest level it feels like we live that dream with her. That is the happiness we have for her," Bobby, who is the coach of the Tamil Nadu U19 women, tells this daily.
"From the U19 age, we knew she was going to make it big. Ten years back, there were very few you could see crossing the boundary. She had the ability and her cover drive is such a pleasure to watch," she added.
With all the talent at an early age, it was clear that Hemalatha was made for the biggest stage. The meteoric rise through the ranks almost made sure that she was close to earning India call-up, however, a wrist injury, caused by an accident on her way to practice in the 2015-16 season, forced her to take a back seat. At a time when she had all the momentum going, Hemalatha had to spend time in recovery and rehabilitation. Even in those trying times, two things remained constant. Her friends and family who stood by her and the hunger to make a comeback. "That accident happened when she was going to practice," Anusha mentioned.
"Wrist got crushed and she took ayurvedic treatment and it took months. She would take up the bat and cop the feel even when we said not to. She couldn't let go of it. The love for the game made her ready sooner. Sports and injuries are common and she has been through a lot. Hamstring tear, ankle injury quite a few others as well. Whatever happens, she picks up the bat sooner than she should," the TN cricketer recalls.
In many ways, it is her love for the sport that became a lifeline and helped her build the mental fortitude. And she needed it the most when despite breaking into the Indian team as a 23-year-old, Hemalatha couldn't hold onto it. She was a part of the 2018 T20 World Cup squad, but was not given a consistent run. After being part of the side that won the Asia Cup in 2022, where she gave away eight runs in her three overs in the final against Sri Lanka, she had to wait for more than a year to put on Indian colours during the series against Bangladesh earlier this year.
"She got dropped, worked hard, and we discussed a lot of cricket. She won matches for Railways and then after making a comeback, she played in the Women's Premier League for Gujarat Giants for not just her performance and her ability to strike the ball. From thereon, people started to recognise her and she got a call from the Indian team and Women's Big Bash League also so it was a real proud moment for us that she is getting recognition not just in India but all over the world. She still stays humble, that is what stands out about her," Bobby says.
Since the tour to Bangladesh, Hemalatha has been a regular in the squad, and one of the highlights for her and her family came in July when she played in her city, Chennai, for the first time in India colours. Understandably, Anusha, Bobby and Hema's family were in the stands to cheer on when she walked out on the field at the MA Chidambaram Stadium against South Africa.
"We were there with her family in Chennai. We were so happy and proud sitting just above the dressing room. There were goosebumps all around. Seeing her hard work, passion, and determination to make her comeback we were over the moon," says Bobby. "(In the second season of WPL) we went to Bengaluru and Delhi with her family. Hema booked tickets and took us all. It was so nice to watch her play with family," adds Anusha.
In what has been an emotional rollercoaster, both Bobby and Anusha believe the one person Hema misses the most is her father, who passed away last year. He was the biggest support behind her still pursuing her dream of playing for India. "Even when he was not well, the one thing he constantly told Hema was 'you have to play for India, you have to play in the World Cup. You don't worry about marriage. Just play. That is my wish.' Even if people at home suggested she get married, her dad would be like 'no, you play first'. Even though he was not around anymore, every fifty, every hundred, every celebration of Hema's would be for her dad," says Anusha.
At this World Cup, Hemalatha has not yet played a match, but her enthusiasm in the practice sessions and in the nets has not diminished. She is still putting her hard yards to make sure she is ready when her team needs her. And when they do, Hema would do everything in her capacity to help India get across the line. For it is not just a dream of hers, but of her friends, Bobby and Anusha, and her dad, who would be smiling from the heavens, beaming with pride.