A journey of resilience & shared dreams: The Dayalan Hemalatha story

In many ways, it is her love for the sport that became a lifeline and helped her build the mental fortitude. And she needed it the most when despite breaking into the Indian team as a 23-year-old, Hemalatha couldn't hold onto it. She was a part of the 2018 T20 World Cup squad, but was not given a consistent run. After being part of the side that won the Asia Cup in 2022, where she gave away eight runs in her three overs in the final against Sri Lanka, she had to wait for more than a year to put on Indian colours during the series against Bangladesh earlier this year.

"She got dropped, worked hard, and we discussed a lot of cricket. She won matches for Railways and then after making a comeback, she played in the Women's Premier League for Gujarat Giants for not just her performance and her ability to strike the ball. From thereon, people started to recognise her and she got a call from the Indian team and Women's Big Bash League also so it was a real proud moment for us that she is getting recognition not just in India but all over the world. She still stays humble, that is what stands out about her," Bobby says.

Since the tour to Bangladesh, Hemalatha has been a regular in the squad, and one of the highlights for her and her family came in July when she played in her city, Chennai, for the first time in India colours. Understandably, Anusha, Bobby and Hema's family were in the stands to cheer on when she walked out on the field at the MA Chidambaram Stadium against South Africa.

"We were there with her family in Chennai. We were so happy and proud sitting just above the dressing room. There were goosebumps all around. Seeing her hard work, passion, and determination to make her comeback we were over the moon," says Bobby. "(In the second season of WPL) we went to Bengaluru and Delhi with her family. Hema booked tickets and took us all. It was so nice to watch her play with family," adds Anusha.