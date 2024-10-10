Sai Sudharsan determined to make a mark in red-ball cricket

CHENNAI: As India continue to prepare and get ready for the eight Test matches ahead, the one highly talked about spot is the back-up opener. With Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal being regular openers, the selectors and team management would be looking at standby options who can travel with the team to Australia.

Keeping this in mind, Tamil Nadu opener B Sai Sudharsan is keen to start the Ranji season on a positive note. A proven performer in white-ball cricket, the youngster is not thinking about the IPL mega auction and wants to start well against Saurashtra in Coimbatore.

‘’I am not thinking about the IPL auction right now. My focus is on the Ranji trophy and the Test matches that are also coming. My focus is to do well for Tamil Nadu and try and make it to the national team in both formats,” Sai Sudharsan told this daily.

Tamil Nadu will be led by Sai Kishore and L Balaji is the new coach. “We have a good team. The team has the right mixture of experience and youth. We are keen to start the season on a positive note and carry forward the momentum,” said Sai Sudharsan.

Saurashtra are always a competitive side and they have been in the same Group as Tamil Nadu for a while. “At this level (first-class) none can take any team lightly. We are aware of the task ahead and will play accordingly. We do not believe in putting unnecessary pressure on ourselves. As I said earlier we wish to start well and go with the flow,” explained the 22-year old.