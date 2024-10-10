Sai Sudharsan determined to make a mark in red-ball cricket

CHENNAI: As India continue to prepare and get ready for the eight Test matches ahead, the one highly talked about spot is the back-up opener. With Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal being regular openers, the selectors and team management would be looking at standby options who can travel with the team to Australia.
Keeping this in mind, Tamil Nadu opener B Sai Sudharsan is keen to start the Ranji season on a positive note. A proven performer in white-ball cricket, the youngster is not thinking about the IPL mega auction and wants to start well against Saurashtra in Coimbatore.
‘’I am not thinking about the IPL auction right now. My focus is on the Ranji trophy and the Test matches that are also coming. My focus is to do well for Tamil Nadu and try and make it to the national team in both formats,” Sai Sudharsan told this daily.
Tamil Nadu will be led by Sai Kishore and L Balaji is the new coach. “We have a good team. The team has the right mixture of experience and youth. We are keen to start the season on a positive note and carry forward the momentum,” said Sai Sudharsan.
Saurashtra are always a competitive side and they have been in the same Group as Tamil Nadu for a while. “At this level (first-class) none can take any team lightly. We are aware of the task ahead and will play accordingly. We do not believe in putting unnecessary pressure on ourselves. As I said earlier we wish to start well and go with the flow,” explained the 22-year old.
In his last first-class game, Sudharsan played for Rest of India in the Irani Trophy, got a good start but couldn’t convert the same. “I had a decent start in the Irani Trophy. Could have definitely converted it into a big score as it was a good wicket to bat on. I was disappointed, but then it happens and it was part of the game. I am keen to make amends in the Ranji and perform well,” he insisted.
The youngster derives strength from his County stint where he made a century for Surrey. “The experience at Surrey was pleasant. Glad to make some runs. Professional County cricket is tough and I am happy that I got to spend some time in England where the conditions are different before our domestic season,” he said.
Sai Kishore has been leading the Tamil Nadu side with a lot of fire and zest. He is a captain who does not believe in dull draws and always looks for results. “He has a positive attitude and always wants the team to win. He prepares us mentally on how one should go and try for full points. Plus he backs the players,” said Sudharsan.