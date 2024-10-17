India vs New Zealand Day 2: O'Rourke, Matt Henry strike early to leave India at 34/6 at lunch

BENGALURU: New Zealand pacers, led by the relentless William O'Rourke (3/13), exploited gloomy conditions to the hilt to reduce a clueless India to a disastrous 34 for six at lunch after a truncated first session on the second day of the opening Test here on Thursday.

Rishabh Pant (15, 41b) was at crease after Ravindra Jadeja (0) was dismissed at the stroke of lunch.

The first day of this match was called off due to rain.

Once the rain stayed away, Rohit Shama opted to bat under a grey sky and none of the Indian batters looked comfortable including the skipper himself. He was the first batter to depart as well.

After nudging around for 15 balls, Rohit (2) wanted to free himself with an expansive drive but Tim Southee's wobble seam delivery that cut back appreciably disturbed his stumps.

Before delving further into Indian batters' turmoil, Matt Henry's opening spell needs to be mentioned in block letters as the Kiwi pacer troubled them no end.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who stood a foot outside the crease to nullify swing, was all at sea against Henry. There were several play-and-miss occasions in his innings, as one would expect in these conditions, but the left-hander showed some spunk to stay in the middle.