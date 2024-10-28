Former TNCA curator Parthasarathy passes away

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association condoled the sad demise of K Parthasarathy former chief curator of the MA Chidambaram Stadium who passed away on Sunday. n a career spanning from 1972 till 2013, he, along with his dedicated members of the staff, were in charge of the pitches and outfield at MAC Stadium and the nets facilities.

During the 40 odd years that he served, he was responsible in preparing pitches that received accolades from the greats of the game. Cricket runs in his family as his father KS Kannan was a good first-class cricketer and a reputed coach. The TNCA honoured Parthasarathy during the TNPL 2020-21 final for the services he rendered. The TNCA sent its deepest sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Rethin in ITF J300 Asian final

RS Rethin Pranav of Tamil Nadu defeated Hiromasa Koyama of Japan 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals to advance to the final of the ITF J300 Asian Closed Regional Championship event in Korea. Serving strongly and displaying solid ground strokes, Rethin methodically broke down the rhythm of the Japanese player to score an impressive straight set win and continue his recent dominant run. He next plays top seed Hoyoung Roh from Korea.