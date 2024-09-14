Gurnoor Brar among selected net bowlers as India gears up for Bangladesh series in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Indian cricket team has consistently relied on match simulations over the years, and Gautam Gambhir's squad is no exception.
As part of their preparation for the upcoming Bangladesh series, beginning on 19 September in Chennai, they have selected net bowlers with specific skill sets to aid the batters.
Among those called up for the four-day camp is Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar.
Brar, 24, has so far played five first-class matches and was also part of Punjab Kings during the last IPL season. Although his first-class record is modest, his 6 feet 4.5-inch frame and the disconcerting bounce he can generate with more than skiddy pace have earned him a place in the camp.
It is understood that Brar has been included specifically to simulate the bowling style of Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana, who recently took five wickets in a Test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.
Rana, standing at 6 feet 5 inches, bowls with a high-arm action and is known for extracting bounce from a good length. In the second Test against Pakistan, he bowled straight lines, making his bounce particularly challenging for the opposition.
With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj leading India's pace attack, it is expected that India may avoid rank turners in the upcoming series. The pitch at Chepauk could offer assistance to both pace bowlers and spinners. Given this, Rana's ability to generate bounce could become a key factor for Bangladesh.
India's new bowling coach, Morne Morkel, was seen offering advice on how to bowl to top Indian batters, along with suggestions for specific net sessions aimed at preparing for the series.
In addition to Brar, Mumbai off-spinner Himanshu Singh, whose bowling action is said to resemble that of Ravichandran Ashwin, and Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner S Ajit Ram were also part of the training camp.
During the second day of practice, pacers Akash Deep and Yash Dayal bowled longer spells, as they may sit out if India opts to play three specialist spinners. Bumrah and Siraj, on the other hand, bowled sparingly.
The senior batters are currently working to regain form after a month-long break, with the Bangladesh team set to arrive in Chennai on Sunday.
Given the recent civil unrest in Bangladesh and the subsequent ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, tight security will be in place for the visitors.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed revealed last Thursday that BCCI secretary Jay Shah had assured him of the necessary security arrangements.
"I have talked to Jay Shah and he has given us assurance regarding security," Faruque said, following a meeting with the Bangladesh national team players at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.