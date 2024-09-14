Gurnoor Brar among selected net bowlers as India gears up for Bangladesh series in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Indian cricket team has consistently relied on match simulations over the years, and Gautam Gambhir's squad is no exception.

As part of their preparation for the upcoming Bangladesh series, beginning on 19 September in Chennai, they have selected net bowlers with specific skill sets to aid the batters.

Among those called up for the four-day camp is Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar.

Brar, 24, has so far played five first-class matches and was also part of Punjab Kings during the last IPL season. Although his first-class record is modest, his 6 feet 4.5-inch frame and the disconcerting bounce he can generate with more than skiddy pace have earned him a place in the camp.

It is understood that Brar has been included specifically to simulate the bowling style of Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana, who recently took five wickets in a Test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Rana, standing at 6 feet 5 inches, bowls with a high-arm action and is known for extracting bounce from a good length. In the second Test against Pakistan, he bowled straight lines, making his bounce particularly challenging for the opposition.

With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj leading India's pace attack, it is expected that India may avoid rank turners in the upcoming series. The pitch at Chepauk could offer assistance to both pace bowlers and spinners. Given this, Rana's ability to generate bounce could become a key factor for Bangladesh.