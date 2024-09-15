Spinners in focus ahead of 1st Test vs B’desh

CHENNAI: India may be having one of the most potent pace bowling attacks in the world, but spin is still king at home. India have named four spinners in R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav for the first Test against Bangladesh to be played at Chennai.

The first Test versus Bangladesh is very important for India head coach Gautam Gambhir because it is his first assignment in red-ball cricket. The Chepauk wicket has traditionally been known to assist spinners as the match progresses and the one (wicket) that is to be played against Bangladesh should maintain the same characteristics. And India playing three spinners has been the norm in home Test matches, with the last one being against England in Dharamsala earlier this year. Former India selector Venkatapathy Raju believes that India would persist with the same formula. “From experience I can say the three spinners formula works. Anil Kumble, myself and Rajesh (Chauhan) played together several times and we were able to put pressure on the opponent batters. So I feel India should play three spinners,” opined Raju, the former India spinner.

Ace spinner Ashwin with his terrific record picks himself and Jadeja being the main all-rounder will be a certainty. The question comes down to Axar or Kuldeep while the latter have been crucial for India’s Test success against England at home. “Ashwin picks himself for he is the lead spinner and has a terrific record at his home ground. Jadeja and Axar are the two spin bowling all-rounders who I would prefer to play both in the XI. With Rishabh Pant back in the squad and with his known batting potential India can afford to play three spinners easily,’’ opined Raju. A couple of wickets in the centre square are ready and sources indicate that the choice of pitch is yet to be decided. However, it is expected to help the spinners. Bangladesh after their success against Pakistan, and with some quality spinners too in their ranks, could exploit the surface too.