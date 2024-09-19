Intriguing battle on the cards as India face upbeat Bangladesh

CHENNAI: It's India versus Bangladesh. Two sub-continent sides set to test each other's mettle with the first of the two-Test series set to commence at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Thursday. The meeting has all the ingredients to be a compelling contest.

Bangladesh are fresh from a Test series victory over Pakistan in Pakistan while India enter the game on the backdrop of a forgetful ODI series in Sri Lanka. The Indian batters, including the likes of Virat Kohli, toiled against Sri Lankan spinners and lost the ODI series then. That was a massive upset for the World T20 champions.

Ahead of India's latest challenge, there are several storylines as to how things might unfold. Many believe that the two-Test series could be a battle between India's batting and Bangladesh's spin. India head coach Gautam Gambhir is backing his batters to step up during the series. "Our batting unit has so much quality that it can take on any spin unit. There is a lot of difference between ODIs and Tests. It's all about the mindset and working and strengthening your defence and once you have it, then you play around it," said Gambhir.

Having said that, Gambhir is also mindful of the threat that Bangladesh pose and said that his wards won't take things lightly.

"We respect everyone. We don't take any opposition lightly. We are going to go out there and play the brand of cricket that we want to play because that is what champions do. They don't look at the opposition. Congratulations Bangladesh for what they've done against Pakistan. But it's a new start, it's a new series, it's a new opposition as well for them," assessed Gambhir.

"They have a very good bowling attack. Shakib (Al Hasan) has got the experience. Mehidy (Hasan Miraz) is there as well. So, we know that there is talent in Bangladesh. The important thing is that we need to be switched on from ball one," he added.

Gambhir also hinted at the return of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul in place of Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan respectively. India's 2011 World Cup-winning player also expects R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to play a crucial role. He also lauded Jasprit Bumrah for being the one of the finest fast bowlers in the world.

Assuming Rahul and Pant are back, India's batting order looks solid on paper with Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli also in the picture. The only thing that India seem to be missing is a fast-bowling all-rounder. However, Gambhir is relying on the spin-bowling all-rounders to do the job.