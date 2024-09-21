Bangladesh 158 for 4 in chase of 515 as bad light stops play

CHENNAI: Bangladesh were reeling on 158 for 4 in their mammoth chase of 515 when bad light stopped play on day three of the opening Test here on Saturday.

India declared their second innings at 287 for 4 riding on twin hundreds from Rishabh Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119) with an overall lead of 514.

In reply, Ravichandran Ashwin continued his dream form following up on first innings hundred with figures of 3 for 63 while skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto remained unbeaten on 51.

Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 376

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 149

India 2nd Innings: 287/4d

Bangladesh 2nd Innings: Zakir Hasan c Jaiswal b Bumrah 33 Shadman Islam c Gill b Ashwin 35 Najmul Hossain Shanto not out 51 Mominul Haque b Ashwin 13 Mushfiqur Rahim c Rahul b Ashwin 13 Shakib Al Hasan not out 5 Extras: 8 (lb-4, b-4) Total: 158/4 in 37.2 overs Fall of wickets: 1-62, 2-86, 3-124, 4-146 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 7-2-18-1, Mohammed Siraj 3.2-1-20-0, Akash Deep 6-0-20-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 15-3-63-3, Ravindra Jadeja 6-0-29-0.