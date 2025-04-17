BCCI 'removes' assistant coach Nayar, India team to get new trainer and fielding coach

MUMBAI: In what could be termed as the first major casualty since India's Test debacle at home (0-3 loss against New Zealand) and away (1-3 defeat against hosts Australia), the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has terminated the contract of assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. The former Mumbai all-rounder took up the role only in July last year along with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The decision was taken following an extensive review meeting conducted by the BCCI to assess India's poor Test form. The meeting was carried out in coordination with Gambhir, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

With Nayar considered close to both head coach Gambhir and India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, his removal signals a bigger overhaul in the team going forward.

Besides Nayar, who had played three ODIs and worked with Gambhir at the Kolkata Knight Riders for the IPL 2024, fielding coach T Dilip's contract has also not been extended. Dilip was appointed for the role when Rahul Dravid was the head coach but his contract was extended only till March 2025.

Nayar was handpicked by Gambhir although the former had no previous experience of coaching a domestic side. He, however, imparted individual coaching sessions to several international and domestic players including Rohit, Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Recently, India batter KL Rahul also credited Nayar for his new-found success in the limited-overs format.