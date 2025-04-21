It's easy to start doubting yourself, but I don't do it: Rohit Sharma

MUMBAI: Star batter Rohit Sharma asserted that he never doubted his abilities amidst a prolonged lean patch, and termed the glorious fifty against Chennai Super Kings as a validation of the faith he has in his skill sets.

'Player of the Match' Rohit slammed four boundaries and six maximums in his unbeaten 45-ball 76 to guide Mumbai Indians to a nine-wicket win over the Super Kings.

It was Rohit's first fifty of this IPL season after scores of 0, 8.13, 17, 18, and 26 in the previous matches.

"After being here for a long time, it's easy to start doubting yourself and start doing different things. It was important for me to practice well, hit the ball well. When you are clear in your mind, things like this can happen," said Rohit.

The former MI skipper said pressure would mount if a player began to doubt his own abilities.

"It has been a while (getting a big score) but if you doubt yourself, you put pressure on yourself. It is important to balance how you want to play. Today I wanted to hit the ball but it was also important to hold the shape and extend the arms.

And then if the ball is in the arc, I want to try what i always do.

It has not been happening consistently but I am not going to doubt myself," he added.

With one of the stands at the Wankhede Stadium to be built in his honour, Rohit, who played most of his formative cricket here, said it was a "huge honour" for him.

"Looks pretty far! Huge honour. I used to come here as a kid and watch the game. We were not allowed to come here at some stage. I grew up playing at this ground, now to have that stand, huge honour.

Don't know how I will react when it actually comes up. Satisfying part was to finish the game."