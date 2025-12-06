Haven't played like this in 2-3 years, there's always levels you can unlock: Virat Kohli

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian batting mainstay Virat Kohli on Saturday said he is feeling really free mentally after producing another match-winning effort to help India clinch the three-match ODI series, in which he finished as the leading run-scorer with 302 runs.

Kohli scored a rapid 45-ball 65 not out in the third ODI after hitting centuries in the first two games to extend his tally to a record 53, as India crushed South Africa by nine wickets to win the third ODI comprehensively.

"Honestly, playing the way I have in the series is the most satisfying thing for me. I feel really free in my mind. I haven't played like this in 2-3 years," Kohli told the broadcaster after the match.

"I know when I can bat like that in the middle, it helps the team a long way. Makes me confident, any situation in the middle, I can handle that and bring it in favour of the team," he said.

Kohli said self-doubt is inevitable for a batter, irrespective of experience, but felt it helps in overall improvement. "When you play for that long  15-16 years  you do doubt yourself. Especially as a batter when one mistake can get you out. It's a whole journey of getting better and getting better as a person along the way. It improves you as a person and it improves temperament as well," he said.

"I'm just glad that I'm still able to contribute to the team. When I play freely, I know I can hit sixes. There's always levels you can always unlock," he added.

Adjudged the player of the series, Kohli, who topped the batting charts with 302 runs at an average of 151 with two tons and a fifty, said the hundred at Ranchi was the most special knock among the three.

"The first one at Ranchi, because I hadn't played a game since Australia. Just how your energy is on the day, Ranchi is very special for me and I'm very grateful as to how these three games have gone," he said.