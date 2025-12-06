Cricket

Haven't played like this in 2-3 years, there's always levels you can unlock: Virat Kohli

Kohli scored a rapid 45-ball 65 not out in the third ODI against South Africa after hitting centuries in the first two games to extend his tally to a record 53.
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third ODI against South Africa. (Photo | PTI)
VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian batting mainstay Virat Kohli on Saturday said he is feeling really free mentally after producing another match-winning effort to help India clinch the three-match ODI series, in which he finished as the leading run-scorer with 302 runs.

Kohli scored a rapid 45-ball 65 not out in the third ODI after hitting centuries in the first two games to extend his tally to a record 53, as India crushed South Africa by nine wickets to win the third ODI comprehensively.

"Honestly, playing the way I have in the series is the most satisfying thing for me. I feel really free in my mind. I haven't played like this in 2-3 years," Kohli told the broadcaster after the match.

"I know when I can bat like that in the middle, it helps the team a long way. Makes me confident, any situation in the middle, I can handle that and bring it in favour of the team," he said.

Kohli said self-doubt is inevitable for a batter, irrespective of experience, but felt it helps in overall improvement. "When you play for that long  15-16 years  you do doubt yourself. Especially as a batter when one mistake can get you out. It's a whole journey of getting better and getting better as a person along the way. It improves you as a person and it improves temperament as well," he said.

"I'm just glad that I'm still able to contribute to the team. When I play freely, I know I can hit sixes. There's always levels you can always unlock," he added.

Adjudged the player of the series, Kohli, who topped the batting charts with 302 runs at an average of 151 with two tons and a fifty, said the hundred at Ranchi was the most special knock among the three.

"The first one at Ranchi, because I hadn't played a game since Australia. Just how your energy is on the day, Ranchi is very special for me and I'm very grateful as to how these three games have gone," he said.

India captain KL Rahul said it was important for bowlers to get a break from bowling in wet outfield after dew factor influenced the play in first two matches.

"We got tough conditions in the first two games. So, it was good to give the bowlers a break in a wet outfield. (The surface) was still a really good wicket, what we were able to do was pick up wickets in bunches," he said after India bowled out South Africa for 270.

India's win was set up by Prasidh Krishna (4/66) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/41) in the first half of the game.

"We were able to squeeze in the middle. Prasidh picked up those two or three wickets in a spell which was really crucial and then Kuldeep coming in, picking two wickets in an over. In ODI cricket, that's how you try and contain teams," he said.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said his side gifted wickets to India as they slipped from 168 for two to 270 all-out.

"We would have wanted to make it a lot more exciting today. From a batting point of view, we didn't have enough runs. It tends to get easier under lights. Probably should have been smarter as we gifted wickets," he said.

"The Indian team showed their quality - kudos to them. We could have been a lot more smarter, if you look the first two ODIs, we did that. Probably today, the conditions were different. You never want to get bowled out in a 50-over game," he said.

Bavuma, however, was happy to see that South Africa was able to put pressure on the Indian spinners in the ODI series.

"We have definitely grown, we speak a lot about how we want to play. India have quality spinners and it's never easy to put them under pressure. For large parts of the series we did that. I think if there were 10 boxes, we ticked 6 or 7 of them," he added.

